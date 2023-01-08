M3GAN Voice Actor Reveals Some of the Killer Doll's Lines Have "Imprinted" on Her

The newest Blumhouse horror film, M3GAN, was finally released in theaters this weekend and it's been a success at the box office. Not only does M3GAN have an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score, but the life-like doll is a huge hit on social media. The new film stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, but we can't forget Jenna Davis who provided the voice for M3GAN. The voice actor recently had a chat with NYLON and talked about bringing the newly beloved character to life.

"She has this thing where she says, 'It's insane, right?' I don't know why, but my mom and I have been saying that all the time. And then we look at each other and we're like, 'Wait, that's M3GAN.' When the trailer came out, I asked my friends if it sounded like me, and they're like, 'Yeah it does.' Some were even like, 'I'm not going to be friends with you after this because I'm going to be scared.' Obviously, I'm not a terrifying, horrifying nightmare girl who's going to slaughter, but there are certain lines that are always going to stick with me. Even in the early audition process, some of the lines in the movie I don't think I could ever forget. They're imprinted in my brain."

What Is M3GAN About?

You can read the official synopsis for M3GAN here: "M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences."

Is M3GAN Getting a Sequel?

A recent article from The New York Times revealed Blumhouse is merging with James Wan's Atomic Monster, and it teased the future of M3GAN.

"It was actually Mr. Wan who got the ball rolling on M3GAN," the article reads. "Atomic Monster first pitched the idea to Warner Bros. executives, who passed, in part because Warner already has the Annabelle evil doll series. Mr. Wan then brought the project to Mr. [Jason] Blum, who pounced. Universal is so pleased with how M3GAN turned out that it is already talking about a M3GAN sequel. TikTok posts tagged #M3GAN have been viewed 300 million times since the trailer was released a month ago."

