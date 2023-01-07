M3GAN's Rotten Tomatoes Score is Higher Than Almost Every MCU Movie

The new year isn't even a week old and a major surprise has already happened, the January horror movie release M3GAN is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a near perfect score. As of this writing, with 149 total reviews, the new Blumhouse horror film has a 94% rating on the review aggregator and is officially "Certified Fresh." Considering the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and its propensity for getting mostly good reviews, we thought it would be worth looking to see how M3GAN compares to the biggest franchise on the planet. In short, the tiny killer doll is sitting higher than almost every MCU movie.

With a 94% score, M3GAN has a higher critical rating than twenty seven of the thirty MCU feature films, and is even tied with two of them. Only one MCU movie has a higher score than M3GAN, and which one probably won't surprise you. Let's break it down.

MCU movies with a lower Rotten Tomatoes score than M3GAN:

Eternals – 47%

Thor: Love and Thunder – 64%

Thor: The Dark World – 66%

The Incredible Hulk – 67%

Iron Man 2 – 71%

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 74%

Avengers: Age of Ultron – 76%

Thor – 77%

Captain America: The First Avenger – 79%

Iron Man 3 – 79%

Black Widow – 79%

Captain Marvel – 79%

Ant-Man – 83%

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 84%

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 85%

Avengers: Infinity War – 85%

Ant-Man and The Wasp – 87%

Doctor Strange – 89%

Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 90%

Captain America: Civil War – 90%

Spider-Man: Far From Home – 90%

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 91%



The Avengers – 91%

Guardians of the Galaxy – 92%

Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 93%

Thor: Ragnarok – 93%

The two films with the same score as M3GAN are the film that started it all, 2008's Iron Man, and Robert Downey Jr.'s final film, Avengers: Endgame, both tying the movie with 94%. The only MCU movie that is rated higher than M3GAN? Black Panther with a near-perfect 96% score.

So what does this mean? Not much! Your favorite MCU movie is still your favorite and it doesn't mean M3GAN is going to break into your house and destroy your copy of the film. Why it's worth noting though is because horror movies released in January almost never have this level of critical success, and to see one of them be released and boast a score higher than so many major blockbusters is...just kind of funny.