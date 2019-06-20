Mark Hamill Shares Photos From Child’s Play Premiere

The new Child's Play reboot lands in theaters everywhere today, and the film's cast are celebrating by sharing photos from the movie's premiere. Mark Hamill, the actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, is the latest person to voice the evil doll, Chucky. Hamill took to Twitter yesterday to share some cast pictures from the new horror film's premiere, which took place on Wednesday.

"Diabolical fun at @ChildsPlayMovie🔪

1-Aubrey Plaza @evilhag & #BrianTyreeHenry were great-as always

2-@GabrielBateman is a revelation as Andy-the heart & soul of the movie

3-Thank you @bearmccreary for my killer song 🎶

4-I screamed louder than @MarilouHamill & @ChelseaHamill😱," Hamill shared.

Many people commented on the post, eager to see Hamill take on the role of the iconic villain.

"I can't wait to see the movie. Congratulations on the premiere!! Looks like you had a great time," @RoweBotRock wrote.

"I'm going to watch it just to hear you do Chucky's voice!," @Eddie_O_D2002 added.

Some fans also pointed out that Chucky has nice blue eyes like Hamill, to which the actor replied:

"I didn't voice him until the film was completed, so...coincidence!"

Recently, Child's Play producer, Seth Grahame-Smith, spoke with CinemaBlend about the upcoming movie, sharing what fans can expect from the horror reboot.

"We sort of lean into more of the AI/Kaslan story and hint at a Chucky that is driven by something different than he is in the original series, when he's Charles Lee Ray and he's just a truly psychopathic killer in the body of a doll," he explained.

"[Also, there is] the mother/son story, the emotional component of the movie, which I feel like the movie really delivers. And then above all that, just the intensity, the gore, the fact that the movie is rated R, that it really does go there when it goes there. I think the movie looks big, is much bigger than a lot of movies that are our size - very affordable movie, we are. But we had big ambitions. Those are, I'd say, the primary things we're going for."

The new Child's Play is now playing in theaters everywhere.