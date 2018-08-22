Stephen King’s ‘Maximum Overdrive’ Getting Truckload of Special Features on Blu-ray

For more than 40 years, iconic Stephen King stories have been brought to life as effective horror films, with some movie fans being oblivious to the fact that the films were based on the author’s tales. While King is a staple of the horror film community, he only ever offered his directorial services on one film, Maximum Overdrive. The film is headed to Blu-ray on October 23rd, which will include the special features listed below.

Get ready for the ultimate battle of man vs. bloodthirsty machine in this terrifying Stephen King classic! For three horrifying days, the Earth passes through the tail of a mysterious comet. The skies glow an eerie green as humanity waits to see what the fallout will be. But what they imagine is nothing like the nightmare they find — the comet’s magnetic fields cause all the machines on Earth to suddenly come to life and terrorize their human creators in a horrific killing spree. Now, it’s up to a small group of people trapped in a desolate truck stop to defeat the killer machines — or be killed by them!

The Blu-ray set will include:

NEW: Audio Commentary with Writer Tony Magistrale, Author of Hollywood’s Steven King

NEW: Audio Commentary by Actor and Comedian Jonah Ray and Blumhouse Film Executive Ryan Turek

NEW: “Truck Stop Tales” Featurette – An Interview with Producer Martha De Laurentiis

NEW: “Rage Against the Machines” Featurette – An Interview with Actress Laura Harrington

NEW: “Honeymoon Horrors” Featurette – Interviews with Actor John Short and Actress Yeardley Smith

NEW: “Maximum Carnage” Featurette – An Interview with Make-Up Effects Creator Dean Gates

“A Kid in King’s Court” Featurette – An Interview with Actor Holter Graham

NEW: “The Wilmington Factor” Featurette – A Look Back at the Filming of Maximum Overdrive with Members of the Production Crew in North Carolina

NEW: “Who Made Who?” Featurette – An Interview with Murray Engleheart, Co-Author of AC/DC: Maximum Rock & Roll

NEW: “Goblin Resurrectus” Featurette – The Restoration of the Happy Toyz Golbin

Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Still Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Despite King’s accomplishments in the world of literature, Maximum Overdrive, which the author also wrote, is widely considered a massive misstep in his career. The author has openly admitted that his issues with substance abuse during the making of the film aided to the disappointing endeavor, as well as the communication barriers between him and his largely Italian crew.

The film hits shelves on October 23rd.

