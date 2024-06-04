X Returning to Theaters With MaXXXine Sneak Peek

When X first hit theaters back in 2022, it wasn't necessarily a massive hit, but as it landed on streaming services and more fans saw it and its prequel Pearl, the Ti West-directed project has been earning a passionate following among fans. With the third film in the series, MaXXXine, hitting theaters in July, A24 is giving fans another opportunity to witness the experience on the big screen for a one-night-only event, which will also bring with it a sneak peek of MaXXXine. The re-release of X will be happening on June 18th and MaXXXine hits theaters on July 5th.

Fandango describes the event, "In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives. Experience X back on the big screen, with an exclusive post-credit sneak peek at MaXXXine."

Despite not coming from a major studio, there was a lot of anticipation among the indie horror crowd leading up to the release of X, thanks in large part to the proven talents of filmmaker West. His earlier films The House of the Devil, The Innkeepers, and The Sacrament were all major festival hits, though it had been nearly a decade since he had offered up an unsettling feature film.

Fans were already excited enough to see him return to the genre with X, but when the movie had its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival, West announced that he was not only unleashing X into the world, but that he and star Mia Goth also developed and shot the prequel film Pearl, which shed more insight into X's nefarious killer. Similarly to how George Miller recently released Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga after developing the story to establish the character in Mad Max: Fury Road, West and Goth used time following quarantine protocols ahead of filming X to explore the backstory of Pearl, which they then realized as a film.

MaXXXine is described, "In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past." Joining Goth are Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

X returns to theaters on June 18th and MaXXXine hits theaters on July 5th.

