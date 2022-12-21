Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Premiere to Get Five Network Simulcast, Companion Documentary

AMC Networks is pulling out all of the stops for its premiere of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. On Tuesday, the network announced that the premiere episode of the series, the second in the network's Immortal Universe, will be broadcast across its five linear networks in addition to AMC+. The series is set to debut on AMC, AMC+, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, and WE TV on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 9pm ET. The episode will also be available to stream on Shudder, Sundance Now, Acorn, and ALLBLK on January 12th.

"Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is a wildly entertaining series in our emerging Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with a terrific creative team and cast, led by Alexandra Daddario as an unforgettable Rowan Mayfair," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, in a statement (via Variety). "We want to give this series the broadest possible launch across all five of our national networks, especially coming just a few months after the first season of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, which was so well-received by viewers and critics."

In addition to the simulcast, AMC+ is also streaming a documentary, All of Them Witches on December 21st. It will air as a companion special on AMC on January 2, 2023, at 10pm ET as well. The documentary will explore the history of witches, witch hunts, paganism, and voodoo as well as "challenges the myths that have become the fabric of popular culture" according to AMC.

What is Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches about?

The series is based on Anne Rice's trilogy of novels, Lives of The Mayfair Witches. The series synopsis is as follows: "Based on Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Mayfair Witches is an exploration of female power and the mortal implications of our decisions. Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations."

"The first season starts where the book starts, in that mood of New Orleans and the sort of ghost story of this house," showrunner Esta Spalding previously said about the series. "We meet really quickly Rowan Fielding who's the main character of the first book and through the series."

She continued, "The middle section is about 300 or 400 pages of 13 generations of witches going all the way back to Scotland. We used a piece of that, and then we feel like we're gonna save some of that great story and saga of all the different generations for later seasons, should we be so lucky."

Who stars in Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches?

In addition to Daddario, the series stars Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, Jack Huston as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, Annabeth Gish as Diedre, Beth Grant as Carlotta, Erica Gimpel as Ellie, and Jen Richards as Jojo.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is set to debut on Sunday, January 8th on both AMC, and AMC+.