Mayfair Witches Producer Teases More Anne Rice Series Are in The Works

With both the first seasons of Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches proving to be hits for AMC, it seems like fans of the network's adaptations of Anne Rice's novels have more to get excited about. According to executive producer Mark Johnson, more projects set in the interconnected supernatural world could be in the works — including those that may not be direct adaptations from Rice's novels. In an interview with Collider, Johnson spoke about the potential for spinoffs and crossovers within the network's Immortal Universe, revealing that that they are developing three other projects "at the same time, all of them different."

"We're developing three other things, at the same time, all of them different," Johnson said. "People ask me what these shows have in common, or what these books have in common, and I actually think it's her characters, no matter how tortured or odd. Her vampires, unlike most vampires that we see all the time, are human beings. It's not humans and vampires. They are human beings who happen to be vampires, and they suffer from loss of love, lack of love, and lack of friendship. The idea that we all say, 'Wouldn't it be great to live forever?' of course, that would be terrible. You'd fall in love with your partner, your parents would die, and you'd still be there, the same age."

He went on to explain how the stories about the witches have some of the same themes and then spoke about how, while there's not a book explicitly about the Talamasca, there could be a series about the organization.

"Some of the themes are the same … in Mayfair Witches, there's that whole middle section about the family and you go off to Haiti, and there's a series in there," Johnson said. "Is there a show to be made about Lasher? Is there a show to be made about the Fang Gang? There's no book that is about the Talamasca, but I think there's a great series about the Talamasca. Their job is to monitor these extraordinary events and creatures and not get involved, but to watch. So, I think that answer is yes, this will keep going."

President of entertainment of AMC Studios at AMC Networks Dan McDermott previously said that the network was interested in created an actual cinematic universe of Rice's works in the same vein of Marvel's MCU, indicating plans for five or six series in as many years.

"We have other projects that are in development," McDermott told Variety. "They're sort of unofficial right. now, but we really plan to have five or six series in that universe over the next five or six years. And there will be an opportunity to pull characters from different shows and do what we refer to as our 'all-star' original series, taking supporting characters and maybe a lead character from one or two shows and doing original series that will be based in the Anne Rice universe."

He continued, "The best model would be an Avengers-style series, where you take characters from different shows and bring them together and you tell an original story using all of them and their backstory and the mythology. The objective is to honor everything about the source material and the characters' backstories and mythologies as well. But I think that's a really exciting proposition."

Will there be a crossover between Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches?

Given that both series exist within the same universe — and, indeed, there is some crossover between the stories of the vampires and the witches on the pages of Rice's novels — and are generally set in New Orleans, it seems somewhat inevitable that there will be some crossover and during the AMC panel at the TCA presentation (via Collider), series executive producer Mark Johnson and showrunner Esta Spalding addressed the possibility.

For her part, Spalding noted that there is one character that appears in both Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire, but that she's "waiting for somebody to figure" out who that character is. Johnson, for his part, explained that there are other connections as well, noting that the two shows are completely separate so those connections may have to do more with theme than more traditional crossover.

"I think if we continue you will see a lot of connections, both in terms of characters, in terms of geography — some of them sort of fun, some of them almost like Easter eggs, and we very much want to tie the worlds together in a way that makes sense," Johnson said. "[Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire are] completely separate on one hand, but thematically, just in terms of Anne Rice's — the way she deals with characters and the way she presents them — we want to find a way to have that all fluid throughout the various shows."

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches airs Sundays on AMC and AMC+.