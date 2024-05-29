Mayfair Witches Season 2 Release Window Revealed by AMC

Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire's second season is in full swing on AMC and now fans of the second show in the network's Immortal Universe based upon the late Rice's novels knows when they can expect the witches to return for a second round as well. AMC has shared a brief teaser for Mayfair Witches Season 2, revealing that the sophomore run of the series based on Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy will arrive sometime in 2025. An exact date has not yet been set. You can check the short teaser out for yourself below.

"Crazy" Things Are Coming in Season 2 of Mayfair Witches

While we don't yet know much about what to expect in Season 2 of Mayfair Witches, series star Alexandra Daddario has teased "crazy stuff" is coming, particularly for her character Rowan. As fans will recall, Season 1 ended with Rowan taking over as the Mayfair designee and given birth, presumably seeing Lasher reborn as part of the process.

"Now that Rowan knows who she is, what does that mean for her?" Daddario said. "So, she gets to do all this cool, crazy stuff."

Daddario also teased new locations in Season 2, even with the second season being "pretty continuous" with Season 1.

"We get to have some Irish backdrops," she said. "So, we'll see how that changes the flavor of the show."

What Do We Know About Season 2 of Mayfair Witches?

Season 2 of Mayfair Witches will see some new faces join the cast. It was previously announced that Ben Feldman had joined the cast as Sam "Lark" Larkin, CEO of a genetics startup and Rowan's ex-boyfriend. Thora Birch, Ted Levine, and Alyssa Jirrels are also joining the cast in Season 2 as Gifford Mayfair, Julien Mayfair, and Moira Mayfair respectively. The series also stars Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin in addition to Daddario.

AMC has also teased that Season 2 will see a shift in the hierarchy of witches in the Mayfair story. The network took to social media earlier this year to tease that "Rowan is no longer the only key witch in the Mayfair story." As fans of Anne Rice's novels know, in the second book of the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, Lasher, another Mayfair witch — Mona Mayfair — ends up playing a major role. It's unclear if that is the direction AMC is going with the series, though with the addition of Jirrels' Moira, anything is possible.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches will return for Season 2 in 2025. The second season of Interview With the Vampire currently airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.