Mayfair Witches: AMC Announces Season 2 Production Start, Casts Thora Birch

Work has begun on the second season of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. On Tuesday, AMC revealed that production is now underway in New Orleans on Season 2 of the series which is expected to premiere later in 2024. Additionally, the network also announced that the series, which is based on late author Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy of books, has added three new faces to the cast. Hocus Pocus and American Beauty star Thora Birch and Ted Levine are coming on as guest stars while Alyssa Jirrels has been added as a series regular.

Birch is set to play Gifford Mayfair, described as a self-deprecating tarot card reader and wannabe-bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house. Levine will play Julien Mayfair, the father of Cortland, described as a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the Mayfair family. Jirrels is set to star as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's cousin who is a mind reader and blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister, Tessa. In addition to the announcement of the cast, AMC also took to social media to tease a bit about Season 2's story, sharing that "Rowan is no longer the only key witch in the Mayfair story." As fans of Rice's novels know, in the second book in the series, Lasher, another Mayfair witch — Mona Mayfair — ends up playing a major role. As for what AMC's tease means, fans will just have to wait and see.

Rowan is no longer the only key witch in the Mayfair story. #MayfairWitches pic.twitter.com/gM3rr4tKTY — Anne Rice's Immortal Universe (@Immortal_AMC) February 6, 2024

AMC Also Had An Update About Interview With the Vampire

In addition to Mayfair Witches, AMC had updates about the second season of Interview With the Vampire on Tuesday as well. The network revealed that the eagerly anticipated second season is set to premiere on May 12th. In addition to the Season 2 premiere date, during the series' presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour (via TV Insider), it was announced that Interview With the Vampire will see some new cast members for Season 2 as well. Breaking Bad alum David Costabile will guest star as Leonard, described as a seasoned television personality who has a run-in with Daniel Molloy, Roxane Duran as Madeline, and Bally Gill as "Real Rashid". They join previously announced new cast Ben Daniels, who plays Santiago and Delainey Hayles, who takes over for Bass as Claudia.

AMC is Developing a Third Immortal Universe Series

In addition to updates on Interview With the Vampire, AMC also confirmed that they are developing a possible third series in their Immortal Universe. The series, which is being written and produced by John Lee Hancock, would be centered around the fictional organization known as the Talamasca. The organization is featured prominently in AMC's Mayfair Witches and also plays a significant role in Rice's books. Members of the Talamasca are agents who investigate and monitor supernatural beings.

"The enthusiastic critical and fan reception to Interview and Mayfair is a great sign of what is yet to come in this immersive universe based on the works of Anne Rice," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios of AMC Networks said in a statement when the series was first announced last year. "We're excited to be in active development of the next installment in this growing franchise, written and to be showrun by the incomparable John Lee Hancock. The Talamasca is one of the most intriguing elements of Rice's works and a connective thread through so many of her stories, the standalone and crossover potential for this third series is immense."