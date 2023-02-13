Mayfair Witches Star Jack Huston Teases That Lasher Can't Be Denied (Exclusive)

Last week on Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) finally gave into Lasher (Jack Huston) after he had both her and Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) trapped in the Mayfair house, but this week, Rowan starts to make some choices for herself to challenge Lasher's place in her life. In "Transference", Rowan seeks to break her connection to Lasher once and for all, but according to Huston, Lasher can't easily be denied.

Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, "Transference", beyond this point.

In this week's episode, Rowan decides she wants to be rid of Lasher and, with the help of the family, agrees to a Mayfair ritual that will break her connection to Lasher and "transfer" it to another woman. The ritual appears to be a success, with Lasher seeming choosing to go to Rowan's young cousin, Tessa (Madison Wolfe). However, at the end of the episode, Tessa finds herself in grave danger when she goes to try to get Deirdre's heart back from the hate group that has been burning witches and they capture her instead and when she calls out for Lasher, he seemingly does not come. While Tessa's fate remains unknown, Huston told ComicBook.com that one really cannot deny Lasher — and Rowan is his witch.

"Rowan is his witch. Whatever he wants, but he wants her to discover that and in her moment of dearest need, he wants you to feel what it's like without him. It's like that relationship you're saying, 'It can't be any good. It's terrible," but then without them, suddenly you feel like, "All I want is them back in my life,' and I think he's got to deny her or now that she's experienced what it could be with him, she now needs to see what it could be without him. That's got to be her choice, too. Yes, there is a subtle manipulation in that, but it's no different than any manipulation in most relationships."

"That's my point," he continued. "I find the relationships within this, even though we're talking about witches and we're talking about magic and we're talking about all of these insane, brilliant things, at its core, I think it's still based and rooted in a reality of real relationships and what's happening here. That's always the most fun. You've got to make it human to garner an audience or get people invested in these people and I found Lasher, the more we went into it, and especially his relationship with Rowan and Cip and everyone, very human. Very human."

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC and AMC+.