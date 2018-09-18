‘Mermaid’s Song’ Trailer Gives ‘The Little Mermaid’ a Horror Twist

Fairy tales have certainly had plenty of film and television adaptations, but it looks like the newest one has a pretty dark twist.

Wild Eye Releasing recently debuted the first trailer for Mermaid’s Song, an upcoming live-action horror film. The film is described as a “dark homage” to Hans Christian Anderson’s The Little Mermaid, with a cast that includes Game of Thrones alum Iwan Rheon.

The film, which is directed by Death Do Us Part‘s Nicholas Humphries, is set during the 1930s depression and tells of young Charlotte (Katelyn Mager), who is struggling to keep the family business afloat. When gangster Randall (Rheon) offers to pay off the family debt – he demands some illegal changes to the business. But Charlotte, like her mother before her, is a mermaid capable of controlling humans with nothing but her voice, which creates a battle between all of those who want Charlotte’s magical powers for themselves.

A new poster for Mermaid’s Song was also released, which you can check out below.

Mermaid’s Song enters the film world at a pretty interesting time, as a live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, possibly starring Zendaya, is currently in development.

Not much is known about Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid, but Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be composing the music for it, and it will have new musical numbers in addition to the classic songs like Under the Sea. Right now Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) is directing the project based on a script from Jane Goldman (X-Men: Days of Future Past).

Mermaid’s Song arrives on digital on September 18.