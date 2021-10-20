Mezco Monster Action Figures Come With a Tower of Fear

Halloween is only days away and some fun collectibles have launched for the occasion. Today NECA unveiled the first in a line of TMNT X Universal Monsters crossover figures, and now Mezco Toyz has chimed in with their Mezco’s Monsters Tower of Fear 5 Points Action Figures Deluxe Box Set.

Inside the set you’ll find 3.75-inch Mezco 5 Points figures of horror icons Dracula, Frankenstein, Mummy, Sea Creature, and a Werewolf with accessories. What’s more, a Tower of Fear playset is included that stands at 18-inches tall and features three floors – a dungeon, a main hall, and Frankenstein’s Lab.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scattered throughout the playset there are interactive components for each Monster like a coffin for Dracula, a sarcophagus for the Mummy, and lab equipment for Frankenstein’s Monster to connect to. A full breakdown of the accessories can be found below.

1x vampire bat (fits over Dracula’s head)

1x skullcap (fits onto Frankenstein’s Monster’s head)

1x Usekh collar

1x unraveled scroll

2x Canopic jars

1x Uraeus

1x fossilized Sea Creature head

2x seaweed fronds

1x human skull

1x tibia bone

1x fibula bone

5x display bases

Pre-orders for the Mezco’s Monsters Tower of Fear 5 Points Action figure set are live here at Entertainment Earth for $84.99 with free shipping in the US slated for May. The set is $95 directly from Mezco, so this is quite a deal.