Haunting of Hill House Star Joins Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass Series

The partnership between Netflix and horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan continues on this year with the release of The Haunting of Hill House follow-up series The Haunting of Bly Manor, and the beginning of production on a new project called Midnight Mass. Flanagan will be directing all seven episodes of the new series and producing alongside his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the full 16-member cast of Midnight Mass, and its led by a name very familiar to Hill House fans: Kate Siegel.

Siegel, who is married to Flanagan, has appeared in several of the director’s projects in the past. She had roles in Oculus, Hush, and Ouija: Origin of Evil in the past, but she’s best known for playing Theodora Crain in The Haunting of Hill House. Siegel is also set for a role in The Haunting of Bly Manor later this year.

Joining Siegel in lead roles for Midnight Mass are Zach Gilford and Hamish Linklater. Gilford is known for starring in The Purge: Anarchy and playing Matt Saracen on NBC’s Friday Night Lights. Linklater has appeared in films such as The Big Short and Fantastic Four, and had a prominent role in Noah Hawley’s sci-fi drama Legion.

Other Flanagan alum joining the Midnight Mass cast include Annabeth Gish (The Haunting of Hill House), Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House), Alex Essoe (Doctor Sleep), and Robert Longstreet (Doctor Sleep). Michael Trucco (Hunter Killer), Samantha Sloyan (Grey’s Anatomy), Rahul Abburi (Killer Ransom), Crystal Balint (The Bletchey Circle: San Francisco), Matt Biedel (Altered Carbon), Rahul Kohli (Supergirl), Kristin Lehman (The Chronicles of Riddick), Igby Rigney (Blue Bloods), and Annarah Shephard round out the rest of the cast.

For the dedicated fans of Flanagan’s work, Midnight Mass may ring a bell. In Hush, the character Maddie Young wrote a book called Midnight Mass. That same book appeared in Gerald’s Game, the Stephen King adaptation that Flanagan directed for Netflix.

Midnight Mass tells the story of an isolated island community that experiences both miraculous events and terrifying omens after the arrival of a mysterious priest.

