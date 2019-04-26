‘Midsommar’ Director Claims the Film Will Offer Audiences an Experience That Can’t Be Compared to Anything

When a movie studio is attempting to market a horror movie, they typically have to find a way to connect audiences with the material if there isn’t an iconic figure making their presence known. Whether this is accomplished by rattling off a list of credits that the filmmakers have previously scored or by editing the trailer to resemble more familiar fare, giving a point of reference for the film will often lead to a bigger box office return. In the case of this summer’s Midsommar, the trailers have only barely teased what audiences can expect, with director Ari Aster pointing out how difficult it is to describe his film for wide audiences.

“The film is definitely mining the same vein as Wicker Man was working, but as a piece of folk-horror, it’s pretty irreverent in that it doesn’t really stay comfortably on that route,” Aster shared with Entertainment Weekly, who also debuted the above photo. “That’s why I’m making sure to describe it as a fairytale. It’s not a million miles away from something like Alice in Wonderland. It’s a psychedelic film. But there are no solid [comparisons] that I can hand you. I’m hoping that the film feels pretty singular and is a trip.”

Midsommar follows a teenage guy (Jack Reynor) who wants to break up with his girlfriend (Florence Pugh), however, holds off after a personal tragedy. This emotional build-up happens to be occurring as both are headed to a crazy nine-day festival, which only happens every 90 years, a Swedish-puritan type celebration of love and glee — with some horrific results.

In addition to Reynor and Pugh, Midsommar stars Will Poulter, Vilhem Blomgren, William Jackson Harper, Ellora Torchia, and Archie Madekwe.

It’s a safe bet that, when compared to other horror releases from this year like Annabelle Comes Home or IT: Chapter Two, Midsommar will offer audiences a much more unique experience. Aster previously delivered audiences last year’s Hereditary, which many critics considered one of the best horror films of the year, thanks in large part to the ways in which it circumvented genre tropes.

Midsommar lands in theaters on Jul 3rd.

