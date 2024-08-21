Monster High Wednesday Dolls Are Now Available To Order Online

Monster High Wednesday Doll Collection

Monster High collectors have been going crazy in recent weeks as dolls inspired by Tim Burton’s Wednesday Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega have been trickling out to brick-and-mortar stores. Naturally, these dolls hit sites like eBay pretty quickly, with third party prices going as high as $100 or more. However, the official release date for the dolls is set for today August 21st, and they’re now available to order online.

The collection includes the Wednesday Addams Raven Dress Skullector Doll, the Wednesday Nevermore Academy uniform doll and an Enid Sinclair doll in a casual outfit. Additional details are available below complete with direct pre-order links as they become available. Note that these dolls are not retailer exclusives, and are available to order here at Walmart now. They should be available to order here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $59+), here on Amazon, at some point today.

Wednesday Addams Raven Dress Skullector Doll / $65- See at Walmart / Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Dark as her sense of humor, RaveN Wednesday’s organza dress has sheer layers that look spun from shadows. A statement belt and Monster High earrings complete her wickedly chic look. She’s ready to step into a nightmarish night in her boo-spoke shoes! Their icicle and yeti heels pay homage to the Rave’N dance’s theme: climate crisis meets extinction event.”

Wednesday Nevermore Academy Uniform Doll / $40 – See at Walmart / Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "A tie, statement belt, and spiderweb tights complement Wednesday's Nevermore Academy uniform. Chunky platform boots feature her cello on one heel and her beloved scorpion Nero on the other. She comes with her loyal confidante Thing sporting his signature stitches, as well as a glossy black backpack with skullette and spiderweb details.

Enid Sinclair Doll / $40- See at Walmart / Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Enid mixes patterns with a striped turtleneck, plaid skirt, marbled tights, and scrunched up leg warmers. Yellow sneakers with stuffed animal heels are a nod to her dorm room décor! She looks just like Enid in the show with her highlighted hair and technicolor, wolfed-out claws! Accessories like a pink beret and furry-textured backpack complete her lurk."

Wednesday Season 2 Is On The Way

The cast of Wednesday Season 2 will include Ortega, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Joanna Lumley, Christopher Lloyd, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Fred Armisen, Thandiwe Newton, Victor Dorobantu, Billie Piper, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Isaac Ordonez, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Frances O’Connor, Joonas Suotamo, Jamie McShane and more.

Per its official synopsis, Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Series star Ortega — who is stepping into a producer role this season — had said that Wednesday season 2 would be backing away from the love story to lean more into horror and macabre elements.