NECA ‘Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter’ 18-Inch Jason Figure Now Available to Order

Several of NECAs horror-themed Toy Fair reveals have been made available to pre-order, including the Friday the 13th Part 4: The Final Chapter Jason Voorhees 1:4 scale (a whopping 18-inches tall) action figure. The figure features over 25 points of articulation and comes with accessories like a removable mask, two interchangeable head sculpts, interchangeable hands, knife, machete, and axe. You can even “recreate his (not quite) fatal wound” by inserting the machete into the wound on the side of one of the interchangeable heads. Fun!

The Final Chapter Jason Voorhees figure is available to pre-order here for $119.99 with free shipping. Delivery is slated for October. As noted, this may not be the only new NECA Toy Fair figure that you’ll want to secure for your collection. Other major new releases include:

IT Ultimate Pennywise 2017 7-Inch Action Figure ($25.99): “From the acclaimed 2017 horror film IT, drawn from the pages of Stephen King’s original novel, NECA presents the IT Ultimate Pennywise 2017 7-Inch Action Figure! Based on Bill Skarsgård’s portrayal of the nightmare-inducing clown, this 7-inch scale figure has been painstakingly detailed to be as accurate to Pennywise’s ornate costume as possible. To recreate the most terrifying scenes from the movie, the fully articulated figure features three interchangeable heads, interchangeable hands, red balloon and paper boat. Comes in collector-friendly deluxe window box packaging with opening flap.”

IT Ultimate Pennywise 1990 7-Inch Action Figure ($25.99): “NECA is thrilled to present one of our most frequently requested action figures of all time! From the revered 1990 horror mini-series Stephen King’s IT, comes the IT Ultimate Pennywise 1990 7-Inch Action Figure! Based on Tim Curry’s portrayal of the terrifying clown, this 7-inch scale figure is faithful to his on-screen appearance and packed with detail and accessories. Pennywise is fully articulated and features a total of four interchangeable heads, plus alternate monster hands, noisemaker, bunch of balloons and paper boat. Comes in collector-friendly deluxe window box packaging with opening flap.”

Friday the 13th Part 2 Jason Ultimate 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($25.99): “The Friday the 13th Part 2 Jason Ultimate 7-Inch Scale Action Figure has two interchangeable heads and over 25 points of articulation. It’s got plenty with accessories, as well: campfire, his mother’s severed head, machete and knife that both fit into sheaths on Jason’s belt, pick axe, spear, and pitchfork. Packaged in a collector-friendly deluxe window box.”

Ash vs. Evil Dead Possessed Ashy Slashy Puppet Prop Replica ($49.99): “Terrorize friends and enemies with your very own Ash vs. Evil Dead Possessed Ashy Slashy Puppet Prop Replica ! From Season 2 of Ash vs. Evil Dead, his replica reflects all of that Deadite badness, from the jagged teeth to the serrated chainsaw blade, the distressed clothing and, of course, the creepy eyes. This is a working puppet – insert your hand (you don’t want that back, do you?) and you can move the mouth, plus the arms are poseable thanks to inner articulation. Approximately 15-inches tall with closed box packaging.”

