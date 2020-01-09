Netflix Debuts First Trailer for New Horror Series October Faction

Netflix continues to go all-in on comic book shows. After their hit Marvel shows (which ended all too suddenly) the streamer brought us live-action adaptations of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Umbrella Academy, V Wars, and bringing Lucifer out of cancellation. Their plans will continue once again in 2020 with the debut of the highly anticipated Locke & Key next month, and ahead of that another horror-themed comic adaptation, October Faction. Set to premiere its ten episode first season on Friday, January 23, Netflix has now released the official trailer for the series which you can watch in the player above!

Based on the IDW graphic novels created by Steve Niles and Damien Worm, October Faction is created for television by Damian Kindler. The series is officially described as follows:

“October Faction follows globetrotting monster hunters Fred (J.C. Mackenzie) and Deloris Allen (Tamara Taylor) who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to their hometown in New York with their children Geoff (Gabriel Darku) and Viv Allen (Aurora Burghart). In their new small-town setting, the family must adjust and assimilate while Fred and Deloris try to hide their identities as members of a secret organization.’

“As the Fred and Deloris become reacquainted with their old hometown and the secrets buried there, Geoff and Viv are forced to integrate into a place they’re unaccustomed to. Geoff deals with the close mindedness of a local bully and the more reserved Viv tries to make friends in high school.”

Scribe and co-creator Steve Niles, has had success with adaptations of his work in the past, specifically his 30 Days of Night series which was adapted into two feature films, a TV miniseries, and several tie-in novels. Niles and Worm began publishing The October Faction in 2014.

October Faction and Locke & Key won’t be the only comic adaptations that hit Netflix in 2020 either, as the streamer will debut the third season of Sabrina, the second season of Umbrella Academy, and the fifth and final season of Lucifer later in the year. Netflix will also release the feature film adaptation of Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez’s The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron and Chiwetel Ejiofor. There’s also the many projects from writer Mark Millar, whose Millarworld imprint was acquired by Netflix in 2017 for the purposes of developing his existing properties into shows and films which so far includes Empress, Huck and Sharkey the Bounty Hunter as movies, plus Jupiter’s Legacy and American Jesus as live-action series, and Supercrooks as an animated series.