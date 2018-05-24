Must-See Horror Movies Coming to Netflix in June

As May winds to a close and with June right around the corner, Netflix has officially released all of the titles that will be added to and removed from its streaming service for the upcoming month.

The service has announced many successful and well-known titles joining its library in June, like The Departed, National Treasure, and Rumor Has It. Sadly, films like 8 Mile, J. Edgar, and My Left Foot will depart the service when June arrives. See the full list of movies arriving here, and the full list of what’s leaving here.

There are some choice selections for horror fans that will be both arriving on the service in June, and, sadly, some great titles that will no longer be available.

Scroll down to see our picks for the best horror coming to Netflix and remind you what to watch right now before they expire!

‘The Boy’ – Arriving 6/1

An American woman accepts a babysitting job in England in what appears to be an opportunity that’s too good to be true. Upon arriving at the Victorian mansion where she will be watching over a young boy, the house’s owners reveal that she isn’t watching over a living, breathing human child, but rather a porcelain doll.

The parents of this “boy” offer the woman bizarre and strict rules about caring for their “son,” while never addressing that this child isn’t made of flesh and blood.

The new caregiver follows the rules accordingly, only to discover that there are much darker and more absurd events unfolding with this family.

‘Men in Black’ – Leaving 6/1

Based on the ’90s comic book series The Men in Black, this adaptation helped confirm a trend of big-budget action-comedy films for Will Smith, which was preceded by Independence Day and followed by Wild Wild West.

Smith plays an NYPD cop who shows a knack for tracking down criminals while a close encounter with an extra-terrestrial introduces him to a special agent that has answers to all of his otherworldly inquiries. Hoping to uncover many of the universe’s secrets, the cop leaves his former life behind to devote his skills to protecting the universe from intergalactic threats.

With a new incarnation of the series on the way starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, now is as good a time as any to revisit the sci-fi spectacle.

‘The Covenant’ – Arriving 6/1

In the film, four teenage warlocks are about to face their greatest challenge as their long-missing fifth descendant has returned to wreak havoc upon those whose ancestors betrayed his family three centuries ago.

While it’s tough to call The Covenant “good” by any stretch of the imagination, the film might be worth checking out for fans of other young adult supernatural melodramas like the Twilight series or Vampire Academy. Franchises seem to all be competing for the young adult horror/fantasy space, so watching The Covenant will help viewers appreciate how far the genre has come.

Additionally, the film stars a young Sebastian Stan who has become one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s more popular actors.

‘The Hollow’ – Arriving 6/8

Not only does Netflix distribute a wide swath of horror and fantasy films and TV series, but its popularity has allowed it to create even more original programs to appeal to a variety of viewers.

In the animated series The Hollow, three teens awaken in an underground bunker and must figure out what has happened to them and the world as they try to find their way back home.

Netflix has already demonstrated that they can deliver younger audiences exciting fantasy fare, with Trollhunters heading into its third season on the service. It’s tough to determine just how dark and macabre this series will be, though it will give many horror fans an exciting show to share with their children.

‘Super’ – Leaving 6/16

Few genres are as popular right now as superheroes, with virtually every character you can think of either getting their own film or TV series, inspiring audiences to embrace their more heroic nature and stand up for what’s right. Movies and TV often make these tasks seem difficult, though possible, while Super offers a darkly comic take on the concept.

When a man’s wife leaves him, he finds himself in an intense depression, though his obsession with comic books and superheroes leads his fractured psyche to believe he must embrace his true calling and become a monkey wrench-wielding crime fighter. The newly-christened Crimson Bolt quickly realizes a super suit is no match for bullets and hired thugs, yet he might still be able to make a difference before there’s too much bloodshed.

‘Sin City: A Dame to Kill For’ – Leaving 6/22

Seminal comic book writer Frank Miller wrote his Sin City series of graphic novels after his frustrations with the adaptations of his RoboCop comics becoming so disappointing. As a reaction to these feelings, Miller created sordid tales of blood, sex, and booze, thinking that they would be so controversial that no studio would attempt to adapt them.

Robert Rodriguez offered his grindhouse sensibilities for a 2005 film and this follow-up in 2014. While this sequel might not have drawn all of the performers from the previous film into the fold, it did bring in Eva Green, which makes the film well worth price of admission. Nearly a decade later, the style might not feel as unique as it once did, yet fans of the comic series will appreciate the faithful adaptation of the source material.

‘Mohawk’ – Arriving 6/30

Filmmaker Ted Geoghegan made his directorial debut with We Are Still Here, a haunted house film that blended horror with surrealism with comedy, creating a unique experience that appealed directly to a specific subset of genre fans. The filmmaker continues to push boundaries with Mohawk, a far from conventional revenge thriller that serves as an allegory for America’s history of colonialism.

A group of American soldiers is still reveling in their emancipation from England in the early 19th century, now turning their bloodlust towards the country’s native citizens. A young Mohawk woman must take to the woods to evade capture from these soldiers following the discovery that her lover has burned down one of their nearby forts, leading to a dramatic pursuit through the wilderness in which characters attempt to fight for survival and for what they believe they are owed.