Must-See Horror Titles Coming to Netflix in March

As February winds to a close and with March right around the corner, Netflix has officially released all of the titles that will be added to and removed from its streaming service for the upcoming month.

The service has announced many successful and well-known titles joining its library in March, like 300, Adventureland, and the first two Ghostbusters films. Sadly, films like Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and the Archer TV series will be removed from the service as March arrives. See the full list of movies arriving here and the full list of what’s leaving here.

There are some choice selections for horror fans that will be both arriving on the service in March, and, sadly, some great titles that will no longer be available.

Scroll down to see our picks for the best horror coming to Netflix and remind you what to watch right now before they expire!

The Descent – Arriving 3/1

Thanks to Neil Marshall’s The Descent, audiences will never look at spelunking in North Carolina or underground humanoid monsters the same way again.

When a group of friends embark on a bonding vacation, they head to an unexplored cave system in the Appalachian Mountains. Shortly into their excursion, a cave collapse puts their entire expedition in jeopardy, only for the friends to realize their horrors are only beginning, as they aren’t the only ones in the uncharted caves.

Amongst horror fans, The Descent has earned a devout following, as it not only depicts terrifying subject matter, but features a virtually all-female cast of compelling characters.

Jaws Franchise – Leaving 3/1

The original Jaws is one of the greatest films of any genre of all time, which you may have seen already. The following three films, on the other hand, offer little of value.

Ranging from voodoo rituals to shark relatives tracking down members of the Brody family, the plots of the film’s sequels are almost too ridiculous to believe and must be witnessed with your own eyes.

We can’t quite recommend anyone track down sequels to such an iconic film, yet if you’ve ever been curious about what a 3D installment of the series would look like or how the narrative justifies one of the main characters from the original film dying from “fear of sharks,” only for his son to be killed by a descendant of the original film’s shark, you might as well watch them before you have a harder time seeking them out.

The Gift – Arriving 3/1

Joel Edgerton, who starred in horror films like The Thing and It Comes At Night, made his directorial debut with this psychological thriller.

When Simon and Robyn move to Simon’s hometown, they quickly cross paths with Gordon, one of Simon’s old classmates. Gordon shows nothing but kindness towards the couple, but Simon can’t shake a weird feeling, possibly rooted in having bullied the classmate in high school.

After warning Gordon to stay away from his family, bizarre events begin to unfold around Simon, presumably with Gordon to blame. This tense thriller is unpredictable and full of great performances from Edgerton, Jason Bateman, and Rebecca Hall. The Gift is sure to make you wary of attending any high school reunions.

The Craft – Leaving 3/1

A staple of ’90s horror films, The Craft is possibly more popular now than it ever was, with multiple talks emerging about continuing the film in some way.

When a girl moves to a new town and feels ostracized by her peers, one group of friends, who also bond over being outsiders, accepts her as one of their own. The only catch is that these girls are practicing witches, with the new member of their coven heightening their abilities to new extremes.

A new The Craft film is reportedly on the way, yet it’s unclear if it will be a reboot or continuation of the original narrative. Reacquaint yourself with the classic before it leaves the streaming service.

V/H/S: Viral – Leaving 3/19

In 2012, a new wave of anthology horror films kicked off thanks to V/H/S, which brought together a variety of budding talents in the horror world with the conceit of each segment being shot in a found footage format.

The third film in the series, V/H/S: Viral, might be the weakest entry in the trilogy, yet the strength of an anthology is that each segment is drastically different from one another, allowing audiences to see a diverse range of stories. Nacho Vigalando’s “Parallel Monsters” and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead’s “Bonestorm” are the standout segments, even if the rest of the film doesn’t live up to the franchise’s standards.

The Santa Clarita Diet – Arriving 3/23

While The Santa Clarita Diet isn’t a straightforward horror series, it offers plenty of gore for those who can stomach it.

Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenage daughter, Abby, until Sheila goes through a dramatic change, sending their lives down a road of death and destruction… but in a good way.

This upcoming season is sure to bring with it plenty more humor and horror to satiate your appetite.

‘Let Me In’ – Arriving 3/31

A remake of the Swedish Let the Right One In, that was based on a novel of the same name, Let Me In is often considered one of the more successful attempts at an American remake of a foreign film.

When a young girl and her father move into an apartment complex, a young boy strikes up an unlikely friendship with the girl, despite her only venturing out of her apartment at night. The young girl reveals she isn’t a young girl at all, but a vampire, and her “father” is actually a companion who makes sure she has plenty of blood to drink.

As romantic as it is violent, Let Me In is a strong example of the diversity of themes found in horror films.