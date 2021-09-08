Netflix Releases Full Midnight Mass Trailer

https://youtu.be/y-XIRcjf3l4

After delivering two massive horror hits to Netflix in the form of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan is returning to the streamer with another chilling tale. His new series, Midnight Mass, deals with religious extremism in a small town, and it looks to be just as terrifying as his previous shows — if not more so. Netflix previously released a teaser trailer for Midnight Mass, offering fans a glimpse at what’s to come with Flanagan’s latest series. On Wednesday afternoon, the streaming service unveiled the full-length trailer.

The trailer, which you can watch in the video above, sets up the story of the small community of Crockett Island. Some new faces show up in town, along with the return of some old ones, causing a division amongst Crockett’s residents. When several unexplained miracles start to take place, the island begins changing forever.

Flanagan created Midnight Mass and directed all seven episodes of the series, just as he did for The Haunting of Hill House. Trevor Macy executive produces alongside Flanagan.

Midnight Mass stars Zach Gilford and Hamish Linklater. The rest of the cast includes Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco.

Here’s the official synopsis for Midnight Mass:

“From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, MIDNIGHT MASS tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?”

Midnight Mass debuts on Netflix on September 24th.