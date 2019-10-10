Stranger Things Star Prank Encounters Trailer Released by Netflix

After helping save the town of Hawkins. Indiana on Stranger Things, Gaten Matazarro is taking his talents to the realm of reality television with a new unscripted series from Netflix. The young actor is hosting and executive producing a hidden camera series called Prank Encounters, a series that aims to scare unsuspecting employees on the first day of their new jobs. To this point, a whole lot wasn’t known about the series, or its premiere date. That changed on Thursday when Netflix released the first trailer.

The full trailer reveals the first look at Matazarro’s pranks in action, which include making some folks think that there’s a slasher villain running around outside the building. It also doubled as an announcement that the first season of the series will arrive on Netflix on October 25th.

Here’s the official synopsis of Prank Encounters from Netflix:

“Hosted by Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), each episode of this terrifying and hilarious prank show takes two complete strangers on the surprise ride of a lifetime. It’s business as usual until their paths collide and their one-day assignments turn into supernatural surprises. Where fear meets funny, Prank Encounters is the most elaborate hidden camera prank show ever devised.”

Joining Matarazzo as executive producers are Ben Silverman, Kevin Healey, and Rob Hyde. Anthony Gonzalez (Dance Moms, Undercover Boss) is set to direct.

Matarazzo has been one of the child stars that has blown up since Stranger Things first launched in 2016, along with Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp. The group will return for the third installment of the beloved sci-fi series on July 4th, joined by fellow stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, and Dacre Montgomery.

