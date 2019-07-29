New Netflix Horror Series Typewriter Is Terrifying Viewers

Netflix users are freaking out about a new horror series on the streaming service. Typewriter is an Indian horror drama directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The series stars Purab Kohli, Palomi Ghosh, and Sameer Kochhar. It debuted on Netflix on July 19th.

According to Netflix, Typewriter is about a haunted house and a haunted book that stir the imagination of a group of young, wannabe ghost hunters, and a dog, determined to capture the ghost that plagues the notorious home in their neighborhood in Goa. When a new family and their captivating daughter move into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency to capture the neighborhood ghost before it is too late.

The series has caused a buzz on social media. Keep reading to see how audiences are reacting.

How Do I Sleep?

Just watched two episodes of typewriter on Netflix and now wondering how am I going to sleep tonight? Baah…. 🤯😳🙈🙈 hope today’s Bigg boss episode will put me into a peaceful sleep! 😬😬😬 — Rubini (@RubiniShetty) July 20, 2019

Destroyed

#typewriter #Netflix Finished watching typewriter.. @sujoy_g Must be having a good sleep after destroying ours! 😎 — Arpita roychowdhury (@ARPITARC) July 22, 2019

Under the Covers

@netflix what can I watch so I can sleep since I can’t sleep after watching #typewriter pic.twitter.com/f1BCoO34Rw — Prerna Saraff Chauhan (@PrernaSChauhan) July 22, 2019

Out after 10 Minutes

I quit watching Typewriter on Netflix 10 minutes in bc I realised that I valued sleep too much — ; (@nahlarahmvn) July 27, 2019

Stranger Things Meetts Hosue on Haunted Hill

Halfway through #Typewriter on Netflix. This show is just pure fun. Think if Stranger Things met House on HH by way of Goa, India. Not as terrifying, but every bit as adorable AND nasty. Also, @PalomiGhosh. People Stateside will know that name soon.https://t.co/CFJ7K6iNF0 — John Cantú (@juan2film) July 28, 2019

Terrifying Art

@sujoy_g change ur name to Sujoy Ghost! 😂😂….. What a piece of art #Typewriter is…. Such terrifying and intriguing. Now terrified to touch my laptop keyboard 😂😂…. Kudos to the team and specially the little ones! — Ninad Kulkarni (@NinadK68) July 26, 2019

Terrifically Terrifying

Watched The Terrifically Terrifying #Typewriter . What a great set @sujoy_g .I had to mute the sound and turn on the subtitle at few places just to lower the horror effect because I didn’t want to pause it or skip something in the middle of it . Congratulations to the whole team — Roy Anjana (@imonspeak) July 26, 2019

