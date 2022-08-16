New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Sees Daniel Challenge Louis's Story

We're getting closer and closer to the debut of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire and now the network has released a new teaser for the eagerly anticipated adaptation of the late writer's iconic novel. In the new teaser, viewers get a bit more of Louis de Pointe du Lac's (Jacob Anderson) interview with Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), but Daniel isn't just asking questions — he's challenging Louis on his story about his relationship to the vampire Lestat (Sam Reid).

In the teaser, which you can check out for yourself below, Louis seems to suggest that his relationship with Lestat is an abusive one, though he also claims that the two men were "equals in the quiet dark". It's that assertion that Daniel challenges as it seems to be something that doesn't quite make sense or is at least very romanticized.

While Daniel may not quite be buying Louis's account of his relationship with Lestat, the relationship between the two men-slash-vampires is a central part of the series, something that series showrunner Rolin Jones recently says he sees more as a toxic but beautiful love story rather than a horror show.

"I came back to them and said, 'I don't think it's a horror show, I think it's a gothic romance. I want to write a very excitable, aggressive toxic, beautiful love story,'" Jones said of pitching the series to AMC. "And they were down for it."

In addition to Anderson, Reid, and Bogosian, the series will also star Bailey Bass as Claudia, Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Christian Robinson as Levi, Assad Zaman as Rashid, and Maura Grace Athari as Antoinette. As has already been seen in the official trailer as well as this most recent teaser, the series will be a bit of a departure from the source material with some changes made from the book, though it is intended to modernize the story for the audience.

"Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility," series executive producer Mark Johnson has previously said about the adaptation. "What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters sing for a modern audience."

He added, "We are hoping that this series compels the Anne Rice fan to rediscover her works. We are also hoping that those viewers who have never read an Anne Rice novel go running to the bookstore eager to understand what all the fuss is about."

Interview With the Vampire is set to debut on October 2nd on AMC and AMC+

