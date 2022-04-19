Interview With the Vampire Teaser Offers New Glimpse at Lestat

Welcome to New Orleans. The latest teaser for AMC’s Interview With the Vampire welcomes viewers to the city’s vibrant French Quarter by night before taking a subtly darker turn as we get a new look at the vampire Lestat. It’s the latest look at the highly anticipated series based on Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles books. A previous teaser gave viewers a look at a stately home presumably inhabited by the vampires Louis and Lestat — there are coffins standing side by side in a fire-lit room — and revealed that the series is expected to debut this fall.

AMC’s Interview With the Vampire stars Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt and Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and from everything we’ve seen thus far, appears to be set in the early 20th century. AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s beloved 1976 novel of the same name has taken a long path to the small screen. The book was previously adapted into a film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in 1994, but Rice didn’t regain rights to the novel until 2016. There have been numerous attempts over the years to adapt her The Vampire Chronicles series, but only AMC’s that progressed beyond the initial stages of development. The network officially moved forward with Interview With the Vampire in 2021.

While fans have noticed that the series’ seemingly early 20th century setting is a bit of a departure from the book, series executive producer Mark Johnson has previously said that they’ve taken great effort to uphold Rice’s storytelling legacy while also ensuring that the characters appeal to a more modern audience.

“Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility,” Johnson said. “What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this tory, these characters sing for a modern audience.”

He added, “We are hoping that this series compels the Anne Rice fan to rediscover her works. We are also hoping that those viewers who have never read an Anne Rice novel go running to the bookstore eager to understand what all the fuss is about.”

Interview With the Vampire isn’t the only one of Rice’s novels being adapted by AMC, either. The network is also adapting Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches books as well and recently cast Alexandra Daddario in that series’ lead role. Sadly, Rice passed away in December of last year before either series could premiere.

In addition to Reid and Anderson, Interview With the Vampire stars Bailey Bass as child vampire Claudia, and Succession star Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, the investigative journalist conducting the titular interview.

Interview With the Vampire is expected to debut on AMC and AMC+ this fall.