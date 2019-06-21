New Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Released

Netflix promised a brand new trailer for Stranger Things 3 this evening, and now they delivered! The highly anticipated series returns for a 4th of July celebration, and now fans have a better idea of what threat the town of Hawkins, Indiana will be facing in the third season of the popular series. Take a look in the clip above.

We do know that the threat of the Upside Down is still lingering, despite Eleven closing the door at the end of Season 2. The finale showed the Mind Flayer looming large over the students at their dance, though he was exorcised from Will Byers and dispersed into the ethers. It seems likely that the Mind Flayer still has a presence in our world and could be attempting to reopen the door to the Upside Down.

Then there’s also the threat of the EPA and Max’s older brother Billy, who figures to play a much larger role in the new season. But do series creators the Duffer Brothers have any other wrenches to throw into the mix?

Sheriff Hopper actor David Harbour recently teased that his character is facing his own major threat this season: his adopted daughter Eleven growing up.

“Millie [Bobby Brown’s character Eleven] is growing up and I think that’s the terrifying thing for Hopper,” Harbour said at MCM Comic Con. “He doesn’t like the idea of his baby daughter hanging out with boys. So the season starts with him a little bit uncomfortable. His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so that’s scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he’s going to have to deal with.”

He added that the last episode should have a huge impact on viewers.

“You get to see a lot of that throughout the season and it’s very unexpected what happens in the end and it’s very, very moving,” the actor explained. “I think episode eight is the most moving thing we’ve ever shot.”

The season might not wrap up cleanly, though, and actors Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Finn Wolfhard said Stranger Things should continue for at least two more seasons beyond this.

“I think we should stop whenever the story feels like it needs to be completed,” Matarazzo said at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. “I don’t think any season should be pushed. If there’s no more story, there’s no more story.”

Added Wolfhard, “I think we definitely need one more to tie it all up.” Schnapp agreed, suggesting “one or two more.”

“Either one or two more, for sure,” Wolfhard said. “At least one more to tie it up.”

Stranger Things 3 premieres on Netflix on July 4th.