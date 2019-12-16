New The Grudge Reboot Poster Is Scarier Than Split Ends

We’re less than a month away from the official release of Sam Raimi‘s upcoming reboot of The Grudge, the latest film in the long running horror franchise. Ahead of the film’s debut in theaters, Sony Pictures have released the new poster for the film, once again teasing the presence of the franchise’s hallmark: wet and gross hair that will haunt you for all of your days. Check it out below and take a look at the new red band trailer for the film in the player above. The Grudge hits theaters on January 3, 2020.

Back in October, The Grudge reboot, directed by Nicolas Pesce, was handed its R rating for “disturbing violence and bloody images, terror and some language.” This marks a major departure from the previous English adaptations of The Grudge story, as they were rated PG-13.

Another change facing the new iteration of The Grudge is the moving of the story from Japan to the United States, a decision that is baked into the lore of the franchise according to its director.

“The beauty of The Grudge franchise, both the American and Japanese iterations, is it’s an anthology series. Every movie is a different story of different characters having different interactions with this curse,” Pesce said in an interview earlier this year. “In today’s age where we’re remaking everything, I thought it would be fun to dive into The Grudge universe where we don’t have to remake anything, but rather a new chapter in this canon.”

“I think the most compelling thing about The Grudge is that it’s inescapable. All you need to do is walk into a house that feels unassuming, and you’re screwed,” he added. “It’s not your traditional haunted house movie where you pull up to a creepy, Gothic-looking house and go, ‘oh god that’s haunted.’ A motif of all the films, especially this one, is that behind the most normal kind of house, inside the most normal-seeming life, there can be something horrifying whether it’s real and grounded, or something otherworldly and terrifying, it can happen anywhere, behind any door, to anyone. It’s unique to this story and philosophically terrifying.”

