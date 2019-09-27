New Zombieland: Double Tap TV Spots Released

Fans who can’t wait for the years-in-the-making sequel to Zombieland got a little treat today, in the form of a trio of TV spots for Zombieland: Double Tap, including new footage that hasn’t yet been making the rounds in prior trailers and featurettes. You can check them out above. The film, which recently got its official R-rating from the Motion Picture Association of America, is set to feature the return of most stars of the original, including Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin. New additions include Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson, Thomas Middleditch, and Avan Jogia.

According to its official synopsis, Zombieland: Doublt Tap follows “the comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland. The zombie slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. Most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The same crew has returned with Ruben Fleischer (Venom) directing from a script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and David Callaham. Fleischer previously told ComicBook.com the only reason they’re making a second film is because the entire team was anxious the reunite.

“Well the reason we’re all doing it again is ’cause we all love the world of the movie so much,” Fleischer told ComicBook.com. “I think it was a real touchstone for all, for me certainly ’cause it was my first movie, but I think for Emma and Jesse it was a really just significant movie in their evolution. And Woody paid me a huge compliment. I was on the phone with him the other day and he said he’s probably made over a hundred movies but the most fond memory he has is making Zombieland.”

“I think we all have this honest nostalgia for the experience of making it and with that being said none of them would agree to do the movie until the script was good enough,” the director explained. “And we’ve been working on it for four years and have made sure that if we’re gonna do it again it’s at least as good if not better than the original and finally I think we have a script that we all feel really confident in go making and yeah, ’cause it’s such a precious thing none of us want to tarnish its place, we only wanna build upon it.”

They aren’t the first ones to try and return to the world: back in 2013, Amazon filmed a pilot for a potential Zombieland TV series with co-creator Rhett Reese at the head, in which Supergirl and Veronica Mars actress Izabela Vidovic starred as Little Rock. Fans of the film were not impressed, and organized online to sink the project (which was easy enough to do, since Amazon had gamified the process of moving its pilots forward).

Where would you rank Zombieland amongst other zombie films? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Zombieland 2: Double Tap is scheduled for release October 18th.