Nickelodeon Delivering Tricks and Treats with Halloween-Themed Programming

October sees many TV networks touting their most horrifying offerings of the year, while Nickelodeon will be delivering far less frightening Halloween-themed programs.

Check out what Nickelodeon is offering its young viewers with the below schedule:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nickelodeon:

Monday, October 8th

12:00 pm ET – PAW Patrol – “Pups Save the Trick-or-Treaters/Pups Save an Out of Control Mini Patrol”

“Pups Save the Trick-or-Treaters”- It’s Halloween in Adventure Bay, and a mysterious kid in a giant spider costume is taking all the treats from the trick-or-treaters. / “Pups Save an Out of Control Mini Patrol”- Alex and his Mini‐Patrol accidentally take off on Daring Danny’s rocket bike.

8:00 pm ET – Henry Danger – “Danger Things”

When Piper is taken by a creature from another dimension, Captain Man and Kid Danger must rescue her from the evil science corporation that opened the portal.

8:30 pm ET – The Bureau of Magical Things – “A Magical Mishap”

When ordinary teenager Kyra touches a mysterious book, she is transformed into a Tri-ling-–part-human, part-fairy and part-elf. In addition to acquiring amazing magical powers, Kyra discovers a secret world of magic all around her.

Thursday, October 11th

6:00 pm ET – The Loud House – “Jeers for Fears”

After agreeing to go to The Royal Woods House of Terror, Lincoln and Clyde have to toughen up and face their fears.

Friday, October 12th

12:00 pm ET – PAW Patrol – “Pups and the Werepuppy!/Pups Save a Sleepwalking Mayor”

“Pups and the Werepuppy!”- When Rocky goes missing at Uncle Otis’ cabin in the woods, the PAW Patrol need to solve the mystery of the Werepuppy. / “Pups Save a Sleepwalking Mayor”- On Cowboy Day at the Wingnuts Dude Ranch, Mayor Goodway tries to brave the hazards of the ranch while sleepwalking.

6:00 pm ET – The Loud House – “Tea Tale Heart”

Lola discovers Lucy has an old, fragile doll and decides she must borrow it, no matter what Lucy says.

Thursday, October 18th

6:00 pm ET – Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – “Mrs. Cuddles”

April and the brothers make Raph face his greatest fear…an adorable kids’ TV show bunny.

Friday, October 19th

6:00 pm ET – Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – “The Gumbus”

Leo, Mikey, and April investigate a mysterious specter that haunts a themed supermarket.

Saturday, October 20th

12:00 pm ET – Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel – “Monster Mix-Up”

The Super Ninja Steel Rangers are ambushed by monsters who switch bodies with them.

8:30 pm ET – Knight Squad – “Fright Knight”

After the Princess defies her father’s orders and attends the Party of Darkness, the Shadow Ghost appears and threatens to possess her, so the Phoenix Squad must fight to save their friend. Guest Star: Lizzy Greene

Sunday, October 21st

7:00 pm – Double Dare – “Electro Eradicators vs. The Twinning Team”

In this Halloween special, friends take on twins in a series of classic challenges with a spooky twist, and only one team gets to compete in the ghostly final round.

Friday, October 26th

6:00 pm ET – SpongeBob SquarePants – “The Night Patty”

SpongeBob helps out the Krusty Krab’s night shift crew, but the customers crave something creepier than usual.

Saturday, October 27th

8:30 p.m. – Dude Perfect – “Trick Shots and Treats”

It’s Halloween and the Dudes plan to turn their headquarters into the ultimate trick-or-treat destination. They’ll put their larger-than-life Dude Perfect twist on beloved Halloween traditions.

Nick Jr.:

Friday, October 12th

3:00 pm ET – Becca’s Bunch – “Halloween Spooktacular/Pumpkin”

“Halloween Spooktacular”- Becca and the Bunch put on a spooktacular mystery Halloween tour for their fellow Wagtailers. / “Pumpkin” – The Bunch succeeds in growing a giant pumpkin to enter the harvest festival competition but realize they have no way to transport it.

Friday, October 19th

3:00 pm ET – Zoofari- “Halloween Costume Party/Pre-school of Fish”

“Halloween Costume Party”- The animals are ready to show off their amazing Halloween costumes. / “Pre-school of Fish”- Swim on up for all your favorite preschool activities, like snack time and music time… all underwater.

Friday, October 26th

3:00 pm ET – Shimmer and Shine – “Costume Chaos/Potion School”

“Costume Chaos”- When costumes get magically stuck on Shimmer, Shine and Leah, they must track down a special feather to undo the magic. / “Potion School”- Zeta impersonates the girls’ potions teacher and tricks them into helping her brew a sneaky potion.

TeenNick:

Beginning Monday, October 8th, TeenNick will treat viewers to “Fear O’Clock,” a lineup of Halloween-themed episodes, movies and specials, airing Monday through Friday during the month of October.

Nicktoons:

Monday – Friday, October 15th – October 26th

7:00 pm – Welcome to the Wayne

In celebration of Halloween, Nicktoons will air brand-new episodes of Welcome to the Wayne beginning Monday, Oct. 15th.

Will you be checking out Nickelodeon’s programming? Let us know in the comments below!