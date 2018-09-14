Nicolas Cage Mandy Funkoween Pop Figures Are Up for Pre-Order

The cult favorite horror film Mandy from director Panos Cosmatos and star Nicolas Cage is finally getting a wave of Funko Pop figures! The collection comes as Funko wraps up their week-long halfway to Halloween event dubbed "Funkoween". Pre-orders for the Mandy Pop figures are live now, and a breakdown can be found below.

The Mandy Pop figure wave includes Nicolas Cage's Red Miller with his axe - one in red and another version with blood splatter. Andrea Riseborough’s Mandy is also joining in on the fun with a Pop figure - but if you're super lucky, you'll get the all-red Chase version. We're not seeing a Cheddar Goblin here unfortunately - hopefully that oversight will be remedied in the future. Pre-orders for the Mandy Pop figures can be found via the following retailers:

Mandy is directed by Panos Cosmatos (Beyond the Black Rainbow). Nicolas Cage (Color Out of Space), Andrea Riseborough (Birdman), Linus Roache (The Chronicles of Riddick), Richard Brake (3 from Hell), and Bill Duke (Predator) star. The synopsis reads:

The quiet life of devoted couple Red (Nicolas Cage) and Mandy (Andrea Riseborough) takes a dark and bizarre turn when a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader (Linus Roache) seek to possess Mandy…body and soul. A shocking assault on the innocent pair leads to a spiraling, surreal, bloody rampage of all out, mind-altering vengeance.

We put Mandy on our top 15 horror films of the decade:

"It might be easy to dismiss Mandy as "the movie where Nicolas Cage has a chainsaw fight," but the film manages to be so much more than that, while never scoffing at the idea of embracing the inherent camp. Thanks in large part to the direction of Panos Cosmatos and the score from Jóhann Jóhannsson, a relatively straightforward storyline becomes a spiritual awakening for audiences, as we become captivated by the lush visuals and deranged carnage unfolding scene after scene."

