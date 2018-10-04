George Romero’s Wife Teases Filmmaker Left Behind More Than 40 Scripts

Seminal horror filmmaker George Romero passed away last summer, but the impact he has had on the genre will last forever. Not only are his influences seen in countless storytellers he inspired, but his wife, Suzanne Desrocher-Romero, confirmed that he left behind nearly 50 scripts that could one day be developed into films.

“Dan [Klaus] is fervently rewriting as we speak,” Desrocher shared with ComicBook.com about the novel The Living Dead that Romero had been working on, which Klaus is finishing. “Also, George has many scripts. We have very many scripts that he’s written. And so, you just never know what’s gonna pop up.”

One project that Romero had been working on shortly before passing away, Road of the Dead, is still reportedly being developed.

“That’s in the works I think. I think it’s sputtered a little bit, but we’ll see what happens,” Desrocher confirmed about Road of the Dead. “But we have a lot. George was a prolific writer. He loved to write, and we have 40, 50 scripts that he’s written, and a lot of it is very good. He had a lot to say, and he still does, because I’m gonna make sure that he does. It’s my mission.”

Romero is intrinsically linked with the horror genre, but, above all else, he was a storyteller and sometimes told stories that weren’t horrifying. One of the projects Desrocher plans to release is a film few have seen and is a far cry from the horror genre.

“We have a film that he shot in 1973 that most people haven’t seen. A handful of people have seen this film,” Desrocher admitted. “We’re gonna restore it, and we’re gonna show it to Romero cinephiles. It’s a scary movie, but it’s not a horror movie, and it’s about ageism. Anyway, he has a cameo in it, and it’ll be fun. And we’ll show the movie, or get it distributed. It’ll be a project that the foundation’s gonna do. I think it’s the first project we’re gonna do actually.”

She added, “A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t wait to see it.’ And I go, ‘It’s not a zombie movie now, remember.’ And what’s also terrific is that you see his footprint. You see how he shoots and the story. It’s a unique find. I’m so happy I have it.”

Romero’s first feature film, Night of the Living Dead, launched his career and celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. As a tribute to the game-changing film, the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania will screen a restoration of the film on October 6th with many of the cast and crew in attendance.

You can visit TrustArts.org to buy tickets and learn more about the screening.

