‘Nightcrawler’ Director Sets All-Star Cast for Netflix Horror Movie

If Netflix is looking to make a big splash in the horror genre, a brilliant all-star cast is certainly a fantastic start.

Dan Gilroy, director of Nightcrawler, made headlines a while back when he announced that he’d be re-teaming with Jake Gyllenhaal for his next movie, and that the project would be produced by Netflix. Now, the streaming giant has unveiled the rest of the film’s cast and fans are buzzing about what’s to come.

According to Variety, Rene Russo, Zawe Ashton, Natalia Dyer, Tom Sturridge, Daveed Diggs, Toni Collette, John Malkovich, and Billy Magnussen have joined Gyllenhaal in the film. As you can tell, this cast is stacked with elite horror talents.

Many fans will know Natalia Dyer from her breakout role in Stranger Things, where she plays the heroic Nancy Wheeler. She’s clearly no stranger to the thriller genre, and she knows exactly how to fit in with a talented ensemble.

Of course, Malkovich and Collette are household in the industry, both having been nominated for Academy Awards. The latter is currently generating buzz around horror circles for her starring role in Hereditary, which has become one of the most talked-about flicks from the festival circuit.

Russo will be working with Gilroy and Gllyenhaal once again after her starring role in Nightcrawler.

The new project, which is currently untitled, is said to follow big-money artists and collectors who pay a high price when things go wrong. The film is being produced by Jennifer Fox and production is currently underway in Los Angeles. While a specific release date hasn’t been announced, the film is expected to debut sometime this year.

