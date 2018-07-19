‘Nightflyers’ Trailer From ‘Game of Thrones’ Creator George R.R. Martin Debuts

The first trailer for Nightflyers has debuted, giving fans a look at the new series from Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin.

Nightflyers is about a crew of space explorers who are trying to find a way to save the Earth from dying but end up coming face-to-face with their own mortality at the hands of an unseen protagonist.

It appears to be a little bit Interstellar and a little bit Event Horizon all smashed together, for comparisons sake.

The show is based on Martin’s 1980s novella of the same name, as well as the series of short stories that followed it. Interestingly, a film based on the story was released in 1987.

Nightflyers the series stars Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire), Eoin Macken (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), David Ajala (Fast & Furious 6), Sam Strike (Leatherface), Maya Eshet (To the Bone), Angus Sampson (the Insidious series), and Brían F. O’Byrne (Manhunt: Unabomber).

In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, Martin spoke about his career and how the many years he spent writing screenplays and working for film and television helped him to become a better writer.

“The big secret about writing screenplays and teleplays is that it’s much easier than writing a novel or any kind of prose,” Martin said. “William Goldman said everything that needed to be said about it in Adventures in the Screen Trade: It’s all structure, structure and dialogue.”

“Being there improved my sense of structure and dialogue,” he confessed. “I’d spent so many years sitting alone in a room, facing a computer or typewriter before that. It was almost exhilarating to go into an office where there were other people – and to have a cup of coffee, and to talk about stories or developments in writers’ meetings. But there were constant limitations. It wore me down.”

Martin also spoke about the many “battles over censorship” he found with screenplay writing, explaining that it was almost always sex, violence or politics that initiated red flags.

“Don’t want to disturb anyone,” he added before going into a very specific story. “We got into that fight on Beauty and the Beast. The Beast killed people. That was the point of the character. He was a beast. But CBS didn’t want blood, or for the beast to kill people.”

“They wanted us to show him picking up someone and throwing them across the room, and then they would get up and run away,” Martin continued. “Oh, my God, horrible monster! [Laughs] It was ludicrous. The character had to remain likable.”

While no specific premiere date has been announced, fans of Martin’s work can catch Nightflyers when it debuts sometime this fall on SyFy.