A Nightmare on Elm Street Sequel Stars Open to Returning to Franchise

A Nightmare on Elm Street icons Robert Englund and Heather Langenkamp have previously confirmed that they would be interested in returning to the franchise at some point in the future, if only for a cameo in a new installment, with a few more members of the series expressing a similar interest. Mark Patton and Kim Myers, who both starred in 1985’s A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, both expressed that, despite being away from the franchise for nearly 40 years, they’d be open to making a cameo in a new movie. It’s currently unknown when a new A Nightmare on Elm Street installment could be moving forward.

“I absolutely would,” Myers shared during a panel at Mad Monster Party Arizona, per Screen Rant. “I wouldn’t have felt that way a few years ago, but I think seeing, feeling the impact of our film and these films on the people who support them like you guys, it’s amazing. It’s incredible. And I think it would be such, just so wonderful… So yes I absolutely would. I’d like to see where it would go.”

Patton added, “I would too, and I think they will be done because it’s a billion-dollar franchise. Like there’s too many money people in L.A. to let them sit there for very long.”

The original Nightmare on Elm Street debuted in 1984 and became an unexpected success, resulting in the quick development of a follow-up. Rather than being a straightforward horror movie, Freddy’s Revenge incorporated themes of teenager Jesse (Patton) struggling with his own sexual identity. Due to the inclusion of these themes, there was a backlash against the film that was felt for years, though Patton’s more public support of the project has seen a vocal surge of support specifically for the inclusion of those themes. Patton was the subject of the 2019 documentary Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street, which explored the initial backlash around the film and the impact it had on the actor.

Englund himself previously expressed his interest in seeing Freddy’s Revenge reimagined for a new film and having those themes of sexuality be embraced more overtly.

“I would love to see a sensitive, contemporary director, independent, Spirit Award-winning director or somebody reboot [Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge] and really explore Freddy’s manipulation of the boy in that and the boy’s burgeoning bisexuality,” Englund shared with ComicBook.com. “I think today, we could do that. We could deal with that and what’s going on there and play with the psychology of it and Freddy’s manipulation of that and really make that heroic. I think that would be interesting to do. I think we’re ready for that.”

