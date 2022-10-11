A Nightmare on Elm Street Star Interested in Final Showdown With Freddy Krueger

Actor Heather Langenkamp starred in three installments of the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, but after all these years, she recently recalled that she'd like to have one final showdown with the villainous Freddy Krueger. The actor likened a final showdown as being akin to the current Halloween trilogy from director David Gordon Green, as it allows Jamie Lee Curtis to reprise her role of Laurie Strode to honor the character's legacy against an iconic threat one last time. She did note that, despite her interest in such an opportunity, there are obviously many more factors to accommodate for in such a project being developed. Fans can currently see Langenkamp in Season 1 of The Midnight Club.

"If Nancy could fight Freddy one last time, I would really like that," Langenkamp revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "Gosh, I'd love to see a future in that. I've been really watching the Halloween saga that's been out, and I love watching Jamie Lee Curtis get to play that part."

She added, "You know, this age, where I think we have so much to give to those storylines, but yeah, I wish I was in control of that, but, unfortunately, it's one of those Hollywood very complicated things."

Langenkamp last appeared in the series with Wes Craven's New Nightmare in 1994, which served as a metatextual exploration of the impact of starring in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, with the actor playing a fictionalized version of herself. That film was followed by 2003's Freddy vs. Jason and a 2010 reboot of the concept, which was the last film released in the series. Given how long it has been since audiences have seen any entry into the series, getting to see Langenkamp come back for one final portrayal of Nancy would surely delight fans, but with iconic Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund claiming in 2020 that he was too old to reprise the role, it likely wouldn't be quite the showdown audiences would be anticipating.

Another potential snag is that, while there's a lot of passion for the series, Langenkamp previously shared that she's unsure if a filmmaker is out there who could be as creative as franchise creator Wes Craven.

"I would really love to reprise Nancy in a way, because I feel that there's more of that story to be told, certainly," Langenkamp shared with ComicBook.com in 2019. "But I don't know if there's anyone out there who is as imaginative as Wes Craven, who could figure it out. I just don't know. I don't see enough great storylines that would incorporate Nancy in any universe. I just don't know if that exists, but some brilliant person might be working on something. But I know the fans would love it so much, because I see them in these situations where they're so enthusiastic."

She added, "They're such great fans that the horror genre just doesn't seem to appreciate them enough. I constantly walk away with, these are people who have created a genre just out of pure love over the past 30 years. Their love of these movies has actually buoyed this genre in a way that no other genres, I think, can say that's the reason why they're so successful. And so, for their sake, I think, give them what they want. If this is what they want, they're telling me they want it, then why wouldn't you give people what they want?"

