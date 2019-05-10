Visit the Creepy Christmasland in New NOS4A2 Promo

The AMC network has become a go-to source of ambitious genre storytelling over the past decade, with series like Preacher, The Terror, and, of course, The Walking Dead all becoming hits with audiences and pushing boundaries in ways that basic cable isn’t allowed to. Coming to the network next month is an adaptation of Joe Hill’s novel NOS4A2, which blends all manner of supernatural characters together into one compelling narrative. Hill, whose father is author Stephen King, is following the horror path that made King a household name, as NOS4A2 takes a twisted tale, injects it with plenty of heart, and unfolds in New England. Check out a new promo offering a glimpse of the creepy Christmasland above before the series debuts on June 2nd.

Per press release, “NOS4A2 introduces Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings), a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with the evil and immortal Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Manx is a supernatural villain who feeds off the souls of children then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – a twisted place of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims – without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.

“The series stars Emmy-nominated actor and producer Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, American Horror Story) and rising star Ashleigh Cummings (The Goldfinch). Emmy-nominated director Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale, Sons of Liberty) directed the first two episodes of the series. The cast also includes Olafur Darri Olafsson (Lady Dynamite) as Bing Partridge, Virginia Kull (The Looming Tower) as Linda McQueen, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher) as Chris McQueen, and Jahkara Smith (aka Sailor J) as Maggie Leigh.”

Check out the series premiere of NOS4A2 on AMC on June 2nd.

