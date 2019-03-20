Meet Vic McQueen in New ‘NOS4A2’ Teaser

AMC aims to continue its track record of delivering audiences compelling horror adaptations, following in the footsteps of series like The Walking Dead and Preacher. Coming later this year is an adaptation of NOS4A2 by author Joe Hill, which depicts the villain Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) abducting children and transporting them to his horrifying “Christmasland” in which his victims can seemingly be happy forever. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) has abilities that allow her to see things across space and time, with a covered bridge allowing her to visit these locations. A new teaser for the series has debuted ahead of its debut this summer. Check out a new teaser for NOS4A2 below.

Nobody can stop you from being someone in this world. #NOS4A2 pic.twitter.com/jddifSIJff — NOS4A2 (@NOS4A2_AMC) March 18, 2019

The series also stars Olafur Darri Olafsson (Lady Dynamite) as Bing Partridge, Virginia Kull (The Looming Tower) as Linda McQueen, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher) as Chris McQueen, and Jahkara Smith (aka Sailor J) as Maggie Leigh. Jami O’Brien (AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, Hell On Wheels) serves as the showrunner of this first season, which is reported to focus on the first third of the nearly 700-page novel. This would seemingly result in the series lasting at least three seasons, though O’Brien isn’t ruling out more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s no limit to the number of folks that we could meet that have interesting powers and interesting landscapes that they inhabit,” O’Brien admitted to Entertainment Weekly.

Manx transports his victims in a creepy old car with the license plate “NOS4A2,” which horror fans will immediately recognize as a reference to Nosferatu.

“In the journey they become these ghoulish creatures, and Charlie Manx is fed with vitality and youth,” Quinto previously explained.

More than just a method of transport, Manx has an eerie connection to the car.

“The car has a very special relationship with Charlie Manx,” O’Brien pointed out. “I would describe them as partners in crime.”

The network’s track record doesn’t merely have fans excited, but also the author of the series.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the forthcoming adaptation of NOS4A2,” Hill revealed in a statement. “I know it’s in good hands with showrunner Jami O’Brien: Her beautifully composed scripts show a writer at the height of her powers, one who has an exquisite touch with character and a relentless instinct for suspense. AMC‘s record speaks for itself: Who wouldn’t want to be in business with the Mad Men who Broke Bad and made The Dead Walk? And Tornante’s dedication to bringing singular visions to TV has freed everyone involved to do their best and truest work. I can’t wait to see Vic McQueen turn the throttle and go after Charlie Manx in 2019. Let’s ride.”

Stay tuned for details on the new series before it debuts this summer.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!