Nosferatu Star Bill Skarsgård Teases His Vampire as "Gross" and "Sexualized"

When it comes to cinematic vampires, the nature of being a blood-sucker often means there's lots of seduction from attractive figures, though Count Orlok in 1922's Nosferatu marked a much more ghastly take on the monster. In the upcoming remake of Nosferatu from director Robert Eggers, Bill Skarsgård promises that his version of the character will be both "gross" and also bring sexuality to the story. Given that fans have only seen glimpses of the supporting characters in the film, these comments from the performer are sure to spark excitement and curiosity about his role. Nosferatu is set to hit theaters on December 25th.

"He's gross," Skarsgård confirmed to Esquire of his take on the character. "But it is very sexualized. It's playing with a sexual fetish about the power of the monster and what that appeal has to you. Hopefully you'll get a little bit attracted by it and disgusted by your attraction at the same time."

He added, "I do not think people are gonna recognize me in it."

Not only will the character visually be a darker take on a vampire than many audiences are used to, but the actor expressed that channeling such a nefarious figure took an emotional toll on him.

"It took its toll," the actor expressed. "It was like conjuring pure evil. It took a while for me to shake off the demon that had been conjured inside of me."

Eggers himself echoed that intensity, confessing, "I remember early on, him trying to talk to me about what it meant to be a dead sorcerer -- and I'm into some pretty heavy occult sh-t, but he was on a different level ... I was like, 'This sounds accurate, but I don't know how to converse about this with any fluidity.'"

Robert Eggers' Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. The movie stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe.

While the film is set to hit theaters on December 25th, there's no word on when audiences will get an official trailer.

