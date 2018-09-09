Olivia Munn Explains Why She’s Still Promoting ‘Predator’ After Sex Offender Casting Controversy

Just hours after news broke that 20th Century Fox had cut a scene from The Predator after star Olivia Munn discovered actor Steven Wilder Striegel was a registered sex offender, Munn attended the film’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Now, she’s explaining why she’s continuing to promote the film.

Munn, who did not speak with reporters during the film’s red carpet, explained to a comment on Twitter that she was continuing to promote The Predator both because she is required to under contract and because she thinks audiences will love the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m contractually obligated,” Munn wrote. “And from what I’m experiencing, I think they’d prefer I not show up. It would make everyone breathe easier. Also, I worked really hard on this film, as did the rest of the cast and crew. Now that the scene is deleted I think audiences will love it.”

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported that Fox had deleted a scene featuring Striegel. The scene, his only one in the film, involved his character repeatedly hitting on Casey Bracket, played by Munn. According to the report, Munn learned on August 15 that Striegel is a registered sex offender after pleading guilty in 2010 to charges connected to allegations that he attempted to lure a 14-year old girl into a sexual relationship online — risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer. Striegel served six months in jail for the two felonies. Munn alerted the studio, who immediately removed Striegel’s scene from the film.

While the studio and the cast of The Predator was unaware of Striegel’s background — the studio told the Times that there are legal limitations that do not allow studios to run background checks on actors — director Shane Black did. Black, who is friends with Striegel, has since issued a statement about the situation.

“Having read this morning’s news reports, it has sadly become clear to me that I was misled by a friend I really wanted to believe was telling me the truth when he described the circumstances of his conviction. I believe strongly in giving people second chances – but sometimes you discover that chance is not as warranted as you may have hoped.”

“After learning more about the affidavit, transcripts and additional details surrounding Steve Striegel’s sentence, I am deeply disappointed in myself. I apologize to all of those, past and present, I’ve let down by having Steve around them without giving them a voice in the decision,” Black added.

The Predator lands in theaters on September 14.

Will you be checking out The Predator? Let us know in the comments below.