Orphan: First Kill Poster Teases Esther's Bloody Return

It's been about 13 years since the world was introduced to Ester in Orphan, and now Isabelle Fuhrman is returning to play the role. The first movie saw Ester being adopted by a couple who had no idea she was secretly an adult with hypopituitarism pretending to be a child. At the time, Fuhrman was only 12 years old, and now she's back for Orphan: First Kill. This week saw the long-awaited trailer for the horror prequel and a new poster teases that Ester is still up to her old tricks.

"🔪ᴇꜱᴛʜᴇʀ ɪꜱ ʙᴀᴄᴋ...🔪 ＯＲＰＨＡＮ 🩸 𝔉𝔦𝔯𝔰𝔱 𝔎𝔦𝔩𝔩 🩸 𝚒𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚛𝚎𝚜, 𝚘𝚗 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚊𝚖𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚝+, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚘𝚗 𝙳𝚒𝚐𝚒𝚝𝚊𝚕 𝙰𝚞𝚐𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝟷𝟿," Fuhrman shared on Instagram. You can check out the poster below:

Last year, Fuhrman detailed to Collider that Orphan: First Kill is "definitely not what I think most people will expect, which I think is really exciting and what really drew me to even coming back to play that role. And also, what I think is most exciting about it is it's something that's never been done cinematically. There's never been an adult actress who reprised a role she played as child. And that was exceptionally difficult and really fun to do, because when I was a kid and I played Esther, I was constantly playing a 33-year-old hiding herself as a kid while I was also 10, and this time, it was like, 'Here's a little weight off my shoulders,' since I just have to pretend I'm 10 because I'm already an adult."

You can check out the description for Orphan: First Kill here: "Esther's terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit, Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous 'child' at any cost." Joining Fuhrman in the new film are Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles.

Orphan: First Kill lands in theaters, On Demand, and on Paramount+ on August 19th.