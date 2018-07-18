J.J. Abrams’ ‘Overlord’ Trailer Released

Earlier this year, J.J. Abrams dropped a surprise film that belonged to the Cloverfield universe on Netflix, The Cloverfield Paradox, which was met with mixed reception. Fans began looking to the future and the film Overlord, with rumors emerging that it was also part of the Cloverfield universe, which Abrams refuted. Check out the first trailer for Overlord above before it hits theaters on November 9th.

On the eve of D-Day, a group of American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success, but as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment.

Due to both 10 Cloverfield Lane and Cloverfield Paradox, virtually every film being developed by Abrams’ Bad Robot production company that features sci-fi themes has garnered attention for potentially being part of the shared universe. Lane, for example, was originally developed as “The Cellar” while Paradox was originally titled “God Particle.” Once these scripts got into the hands of Bad Robot, the studio offered their input on the films’ development and injected connections to the previous films in the franchise.

Abrams confirmed at CinemaCon earlier this year that Overlord had no connections to the overall Cloverfield mythos.

“It is batsh-t crazy,” Abrams said at the event. “It is a crazy action sci-fi film that takes place during World War II. It is not a Cloverfield movie. We are developing a true dedicated Cloverfield sequel that is coming to theaters very soon.”

While it might not connect to the other films in that franchise, the first trailer appears to be true to Abrams’ word in just how crazy it seems to be. If the above footage doesn’t seem wild enough to satiate your genre appetites, Abrams’ involvement and his tendency to deliver audiences surprising twists and reveals will likely result in a shocking narrative that is sure to satisfy audiences.

Overlord stars Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Jacob Anderson, Dominic Applewhite, Pilou Asbaek, Iain de Caestecker, John Magaro, Mathilde Ollivier, and Bokeem Woodbine. The film was directed by Julius Avery.

Overlord hits theaters on November 9th.

