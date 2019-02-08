Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has been hospitalized due to complications from the flu.

Ozzy’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, announced the news on her Twitter account Tuesday afternoon, revealing that the decision was made so that he could get “on a quicker road to recovery.”

As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) February 6, 2019

This comes after Osbourne postponed the entire European leg of his No More Tours II tour last week due to those same medical problems.

“After seeing his physician again, OSBOURNE has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions,” the Facebook post about the cancellation explained.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour,” Osbourne said in the post. “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to shit. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

Osbourne has been dubbed as the “Prince of Darkness” and the “Godfather of Heavy Metal”, thanks to his decades-long career in the music industry. Initially serving as the frontman for Black Sabbath, Osbourne went on to have a profound solo career, and has since been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Outside of music, Osbourne has made his mark in the reality television world with The Osbournes, a show that chronicled the life of himself, Sharon, and their children Kelly and Jack. The Osbourne family can currently be seen in the History Channel’s Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour, which sees the family exploring the unique side of history. Osbourne has also appeared in movies such as Trick or Treat,Moulin Rouge!, and 2016’s Ghostbusters.

Get well soon, Ozzy!