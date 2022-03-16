Paramount+ Developing New Documentary Series Based on Real-Life Hauntings

As any Paramount+ subscriber can tell you, there’s already a number of unsettling and spooky offerings in the realm of movies and TV shows, but Deadline confirmed recently that the streamer is developing a new investigative series that aims to explore real-life locations known for their supposed supernatural sightings. The upcoming series, currently known as “Haunted,” is one of multiple series from the streamer’s slate of unscripted programming from the UK, with the series set to explore locations in both the UK and the US. Haunted doesn’t yet have a release date, though with Paramount+ set to launch in the UK this summer, this launch will likely coincide with the debut of the new series.

Deadline explains, “Leading the slate is Haunted (working title) from The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe producer Story Films in association with All3Media International, which will explore and unpack cases that have captured the public imagination for many years of hauntings, poltergeists, and exorcisms.”

Over the past year, Paramount+ has become a go-to destination for horror fans, thanks in large part to Paramount’s impressive slate of genre offerings.

After a number of delays, last year saw A Quiet Place Part II finally land in theaters, with the follow-up monster movie then debuting on the streaming shortly after, allowing fans who weren’t comfortable going back to theaters to enjoy the experience from their own homes. Early in 2021, Paramount had announced that a new entry in the Paranormal Activity series had been developed, with Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin going on to become an exclusive release for the streamer.

Another film that earned delays due to the coronavirus pandemic was the latest entry in the Scream franchise, which ultimately hit theaters this past January. That sequel can now be viewed on Paramount+, alongside the previous four entries in the franchise.

The horror doesn’t end there, as it was also announced in 2021 that there would be a new Pet Sematary prequel coming to the service, inspired by the unsettling novel by Stephen King. With the film set to cover uncharted territory, horror fans are surely excited for what disturbing territory the upcoming prequel will explore.

