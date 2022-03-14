Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Reveals New Twitter Emojis

Hard as it might be to believe, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to speed into theaters in less than a month. With just a few weeks to go, Paramount and Sega have been hyping up the sequel in a number of different ways, and today saw the release of new Twitter emojis! There are four emojis in total, and they’re triggered by using a hashtag along with the character’s names: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Robotnik. It’s a neat little inclusion for fans of the characters, and it should make Twitter just a little bit more fun!

The four emojis from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/SonicMovie/status/1503362897744998411

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie focused mainly on the rivalry between Sonic and Dr. Robotnik. The end of the movie saw a brief appearance by Tails, but the sequel seems to feature the character fully in the role of Sonic’s sidekick. Robotnik has also found himself a new ally, working alongside Knuckles the Echidna. Knuckles first appeared in 1994’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3, where he appeared as an antagonist aligned with Dr. Robotnik. Eventually, Knuckles saw the error of his ways, becoming an ally of Sonic. Presumably, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will see the character on a similar path, as Knuckles is set to star in a new series on Paramount+.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will see actors Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Lee Majdoub, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey reprising their roles from the first film. The actors will be joined by Idris Elba, who will take on the role of Knuckles. Anticipation is quite high for the movie, particularly among long-time fans of the Sega Genesis games. It remains to be seen whether the film will manage to deliver an experience on par with the first film, but fans can find out for themselves when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 arrives intheaters on April 8th. Until then, readers can check out all of ourprevious coverage of the film right here.

What do you think of these emojis for Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments orshare your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!