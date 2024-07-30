Paramount Scares Vol. 2 4K Collection Arriving Just in Time for Halloween

For the second year in a row, Paramount is dipping into its horror vault to resurrect another collection of chilling 4K titles for its Paramount Scares line. Paramount Scares kicked off in October of 2023 with a 4K box set that included new restorations of Rosemary’s Baby, Pet Sematary, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Crawl, and Smile. This week, Paramount announced the second release from the collection, arriving this October with four new titles.

Paramount Scares Vol. 2 includes Friday the 13th Part II, Breakdown, World War Z, and Orphan: First Kill. Of those four films, only World War Z has had a 4K release in the United States, with Shout Factory releasing a disc last year. Orphan: First Kill had a 4K transfer release in the UK, but not in North America. While the original Friday the 13th received a standalone 4K transfer already, none of its sequels were given the same treatment, with the best available versions of the films currently being found in the 4K restoration Blu-ray discs in the Scream Factory box set.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new collection is set to be released on October 1st and is now available to pre-order from Amazon.

Paramount Scares Vol. 2 Complete Box Set

According to Paramount’s release, Paramount Scares Vol. 2, all four movies have been “newly remastered ” and are presented on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. The collection also features 2.5 hours of bonus content total, the unrated version of World War Z, and digital copies for each film. The box itself features exclusive artwork, with each individual case also sporting set-exclusive sleeves.

In addition to the features on contained on the discs themselves, the Paramount Scares Vol. 2 set also comes with a few physical collectibles:

Full-size Fangoria magazine produced specifically for this release with new and classic articles about the films

Four unique iron-on patches representing each film

A domed Paramount Scares logo sticker

A new Paramount Scares glow-in-the-dark enamel pin

Limited-Edition poster by acclaimed artist Orlando “Mexifunk” Arocena

You can check out the synopses for all four of the Paramount Scares Vol. 2 movies below.

FRIDAY THE 13TH PART II

Five years after the massacre at Camp Crystal Lake, the nerve-wracking legend of Jason Voorhees and his diabolical mother lives on. Despite ominous warnings from the locals to stay away from “Camp Blood,” a group of counselors at a nearby summer camp decide to explore the area where seven people were brutally slaughtered. All too soon, they encounter horrors of their own and the killing begins again.

BREAKDOWN

Jeff Taylor (Kurt Russell) and his wife Amy (Kathleen Quinlan) are headed toward a new life in California when their car’s engine dies on a remote highway. Amy accepts a ride from a helpful trucker (J.T. Walsh) while Jeff waits with the car. But when Jeff shows up at the agreed rendezvous, he finds his wife isn’t there. The locals aren’t talking; the police aren’t much help. With no one to turn to, Jeff battles his worst fears and begins a desperate, danger-ridden search to find Amy before it’s too late.

WORLD WAR Z

In this fast-paced, pulse-pounding action epic, former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) is in a race against time to save both his family and the world from a pandemic that is toppling governments and threatening to destroy humanity itself.

ORPHAN: FIRST KILL

Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit ORPHAN. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. But an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous “child” at any cost.