Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Reveals First Look at Natalie Dormer

Former Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer has come to the City of Angels. The Penny Dreadful spinoff series, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, revealed the first look at Dormer in the series (via Entertainment Weekly). Dormer plays a demon named Magda in the series. Creator John Logan tells EW that Magda is the character that “makes it a Penny Dreadful.” She plays into one of the show’s major themes, “demonization of the other.” You can see two photos of Dormer as Magda in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels below. Penny Dreadful: City of Angels began production in August. It is expected to debut in 2020.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is a spiritual sequel to Penny Dreadful. Where Penny Dreadful was set in Victorian London, City of Angels will take place in Los Angeles circa 1938, during a time full of political and social tension. The new series will feature new characters, a new storyline, and new themes, but will still be set in the same universe as the original.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels begins with a murder that shocks the city. Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) is on the case and soon finds himself caught up in a story steeped in the history of Los Angeles that touches on the building of the first freeways in the city and its ties to traditional Mexican-American folklore, to the Third Reich’s spy efforts in the city and the advent of radio evangelism.

The series also stars Brent Spiner as Capt. Ned Vanderhoff, Precinct Captain at the Hollenbeck police station in Boyle Heights. He’s the boss of both Vega and Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane). He’s a veteran police officer who’s dealing with a lot of pressure as he tries to maintain order in a quickly-changing city.

Amy Madigan plays Miss Adelaide Finnister, mother of radio evangelist Sister Molly (Kerry Bishé). Adelaide handles the church’s finances and oversees its growing power and reach in the city.

Lin Shaye will play Dottie Minter, a friend and ally to Michener who’s dedicated to stemming the efforts of the Third Reich in Los Angeles.

The series also stars Adriana Barraza, Jessica Garza, Ethan Peck, Piper Perabo, and Johnathan Nieves.

Logan is the creator, writer and executive producer of the series. Michael Aguilar will also executive produce, with the Penny Dreadful EPs Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris of Neal Street Productions. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions is producing. James Bagley will be co-executive producer. Paco Cabezas is directing multiple episodes. Production is expected to begin later this year.

Are you excited about Penny Dreadful: City of Angels? Let us know in the comments.