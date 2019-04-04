‘Pet Sematary’ Reboot Directors Tease Alternate Ending

Author Stephen King has never shied away from delivering audiences shocking endings to his stories, though sometimes the adaptations of his works make narrative changes for one reason or another. In the case of Pet Sematary, a 1989 adaptation delivered audiences a similar ending to what they read in the novel. Hitting theaters this weekend is a new incarnation of the story, directed by Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch. The film currently sits at 79% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, with critics seemingly happy with this new adaptation, though if you end up being a viewer who is unsatisfied with the film’s conclusion, the Blu-ray release will likely offer you a different option.

“We had two endings and they were both equally screwed up, and I think the other one will be on the Blu-ray and you’ll get to choose,” Widmyer shared with Bloody Disgusting. “Really it was, to their credit, Paramount was like, if we’re gonna do an additional ending, just to have options, we were like, ‘Oh no, they’re gonna make us shoot a happy ending,’ and they were like, ‘No,’ and [it was] even more messed up than the other one. I don’t know how we slipped this one passed the studio, but we did it. It’s amazing that they back this disturbing, fun film, and I think that the audience really got it and they went for the ride, to their credit.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

However you might feel about the film, one of its biggest potential critics, King himself, has already offered his support of the adaptation.

“It’s f—ing great! It’s a really good movie,” King shared with Entertainment Weekly when asked his thoughts on the movie. “It’s a grown-up, adult kind of movie. It’s not like 12 semi-clad teens get killed in a summer camp. In this particular time frame, you know, there’ve been several movies that have been successful. Horror movies like Jordan Peele’s Get Out last year. And then I think when Us opens, I think it’s gonna be big. I think it’s gonna be huge. Those are like adult-type fantasies.”

Fans will be able to form their own opinions with Pet Sematary landing in theaters this weekend.

Are you glad that a Blu-ray release could offer an alternate ending? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!