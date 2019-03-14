‘Pet Sematary’ Featurette Dives Deep Into the True Terrors of the Tale

A new adaptation of Stephen King‘s Pet Sematary is landing in theaters next month, bringing to life the iconic novel and its many horrors. The new film is going to honor the source material, but trailers have also confirmed that there will be some creative liberties taken with the source material to deliver fans unexpected surprises. In a new featurette for the film, which can be seen above, the film’s cast and crew go into detail about what makes the narrative so effective and what we can expect from the new adaptation. Pet Sematary lands in theaters on April 5th.

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2017, an adaptation of Stephen King’s IT landed in theaters, ultimately going on to earn more than $700 million worldwide. The story had previously been adapted into a miniseries in 1990, with the 2017 production confirming that a filmmaker could revisit a property and breathe new life into it to appeal to a new generation of viewers.

A key component in the success of King’s works, whether they be his novels or adaptations, is the underlying humanity at the root of the terrifying tales. In the case of Pet Sematary, the horror comes from the ways in which people cope with the loss of loved ones.

Co-director Dennis Widmyer described Louis Creed to Entertainment Weekly as “a guy who thinks he has death figured out. ‘I see death every day, I work in an ER. Don’t tell me about death, I understand death.’ But he doesn’t understand death when it’s dropped onto his lap. He’ll do whatever he can to undo it. It’s sort of like the science world meets the supernatural world.”

“Having a pet die is a way that a lot of kids learn about death, and how to deal with death for the first time,” co-director Kevin Kölsch added. “It kind of helps you accept death as a natural part of life.”

Check out Pet Sematary in theaters on April 5th.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!