First ‘Pet Sematary’ Reactions Hit Social Media

A new adaptation of Stephen King‘s Pet Sematary lands in theaters next month, though the film earned the coveted position of closing out the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. The novel was previously adapted into a film in 1989, which some viewers regard as one of the author’s most iconic adaptations. As proven with 2017’s IT, if enough time has passed between adaptations of a King novel, a film can prove to be a massive success, with that film going on to earn more than $700 million worldwide despite having been turned into a miniseries in 1990. Following Pet Sematary‘s premiere, the first reactions to the adaptation have hit social media.

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

There have been a lot of great Stephen King adaptations lately, but PET SEMATARY feels the most perfectly, specifically Stephen King. It’s just what I want out of this movie in every single way, and that includes SUPER scary. So crazy happy with it. #sxsw — Meredith Borders (@xymarla) March 17, 2019

#PetSematary delivers a solid sense of dread from start to finish. It earns its well-timed jump scares, and terrific sound design and gnarly effects add extra layers of creepy. I think King fans will dig it.

Move over Goose, it’s Church’s turn.#sxsw pic.twitter.com/jqkuLKOfWq — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 17, 2019

#PetSematary is *vicious* and I LOVED it. Super brutal visuals and was thrilled to see Widmyer & Kölsch fully embrace the deeply unsettling themes of mortality from the book. And WOW Jeté Laurence. They really pushed it with this adaptation & it worked for me – big time. ? #sxsw — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 17, 2019

#PetSematary got me. it’s scary as shit, it’s having tons of fun, it doesn’t skimp on gore, and it’s somehow even darker than the book. really impressed and satisfied. #SXSW19 — lindsey romain (@lindseyromain) March 17, 2019

#PetSematary: For years now, my wife @noaccentandrea has referred to Jason Clarke as The Professional Bad Husband. I mostly liked the film, but good goddamn, Clarke is the *perfect* actor for King’s brand of grief-stricken, evil-backsliding fathers. pic.twitter.com/k8VlybLzYh — Matthew Monagle (@LabSplice) March 17, 2019

So, the new @petsematarymov is GREAT. A worthy adaptation of one of King’s darkest, most difficult books. Makes a few changes, some that work very well, but some small things I missed. However, some MAJOR beats really hit (including one I feared they wouldn’t do… BUT THEY DID!) pic.twitter.com/HEcBRcljkL — Sean O’Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 17, 2019

#PetSematary: It’s creepy! There’s a lot of creepy evil kiddo wickedness! I like the “flip!” I yelped in joy during the end credits because, well, yeah! A solid close to #SXSW. — Howlin’ Matt Donato is @ SXSW but mentally lost (@DoNatoBomb) March 17, 2019

#PetSematary: This adaptation of Stephen King’s novel makes for an undeniably fun popcorn horror flick. That said, even with slicker 2019 production values, a sharper script, and a couple of neat twists, it hits the beats in surprisingly similar manner as the first film #SXSW19 pic.twitter.com/iksGttyusI — Caleb Masters @ SXSW19 (@CMastersTalk) March 17, 2019

#PetSematary has the kind of serious balls any good adaptation should have. The themes and encroaching dread of King’s novel are alive and well, but there are enough clever deviations to give diehard fans some welcome surprises. Big ups all around, but Seimetz is a legend. #SXSW — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) March 17, 2019

