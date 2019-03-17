Horror

First ‘Pet Sematary’ Reactions Hit Social Media

A new adaptation of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary lands in theaters next month, though the film […]

By

A new adaptation of Stephen King‘s Pet Sematary lands in theaters next month, though the film earned the coveted position of closing out the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. The novel was previously adapted into a film in 1989, which some viewers regard as one of the author’s most iconic adaptations. As proven with 2017’s IT, if enough time has passed between adaptations of a King novel, a film can prove to be a massive success, with that film going on to earn more than $700 million worldwide despite having been turned into a miniseries in 1990. Following Pet Sematary‘s premiere, the first reactions to the adaptation have hit social media.

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying before the film lands in theaters on April 5th.

