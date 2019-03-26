‘Pet Sematary’: The Cat Came Back in New Clip

Stephen King’s classic horror novel Pet Sematary is returning to theaters in just under two weeks, and Paramount Pictures has shared one of the film’s key scenes with The Mirror (you can see it embedded above). In the clip, Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clark) has an unlikely face-to-face meeting with Church, the family cat. Unlikely, that is, because as far as he knew, Church was gone. The conversation Louis and his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) are having with their daughter Ellie (Jeté Laurence) certainly suggests that Louis knew at this point in the film that Church was dead (although they don’t say it outright).

In the novel and original movie, Church is the first of two major resurrections that send things into a catastrophic spiral. While the new movie is making some big changes — which have been addressed by the filmmakers in previous interviews already — it still seems like that part of the story is pretty much intact. That makes this scene a kind of key scene in that it sets up the potential stakes for the second and more harrowing resurrection ahead, and gives the audience and Louis an idea about the forces at play within in the titular pet cemetery.

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences. The film was directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, who have previously adapted modern horror favorites as part of the Scream: The TV Series diretors’ rotation. “If you want to make a truly terrifying movie you have to go back to the master of horror himself, Stephen King,” Widmyer said during a recent making-of featurette for the film.

Pet Sematary lands in theaters on April 5th. What do you think of the latest Stephen King remake to storm into theaters? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @RussBurlingame on Twitter.

