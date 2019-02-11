New ‘Pet Sematary’ Trailer Released Online

A new adaptation of Stephen King‘s Pet Sematary is landing in theaters in April, with a new trailer for the film giving us another glimpse at the horrors in store for audiences. Check out the new trailer above before the film hits theaters on April 5th.

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout much of the ’80s, King was a dominating force in the world of horror, not only because of his many novels and short stories, but also due to these stories being adapted into movies and TV specials. Pet Sematary was developed into a film in 1989, and, while it was considered a success merely for King’s notoriety, isn’t often regarded as one of the more successful adaptations of his work.

In 2017, an adaptation of Stephen King’s IT landed in theaters, ultimately going on to earn more than $700 million worldwide. The story had previously been adapted into a miniseries in 1990, with the 2017 production confirming that a filmmaker could revisit a property and breathe new life into it to appeal to a new generation of viewers.

A key component in the success of King’s works, whether they be his novels or adaptations, is the underlying humanity at the root of the terrifying tales. In the case of Pet Sematary, the horror comes from the ways in which people cope with the loss of loved ones.

Co-director Dennis Widmyer described Louis Creed to Entertainment Weekly as “a guy who thinks he has death figured out. ‘I see death every day, I work in an ER. Don’t tell me about death, I understand death.’ But he doesn’t understand death when it’s dropped onto his lap. He’ll do whatever he can to undo it. It’s sort of like the science world meets the supernatural world.”

“Having a pet die is a way that a lot of kids learn about death, and how to deal with death for the first time,” co-director Kevin Kölsch added. “It kind of helps you accept death as a natural part of life.”

Check out Pet Sematary when it lands in theaters on April 5th.

What do you think of this new trailer? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!